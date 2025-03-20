Site traffic information and cookies

Senior Advisor - Systems Support

  • Location India - Pune
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ092554
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Business Support Group


Job Description:

Job Overview:

The Senior Advisor – Systems Support is accountable for ensuring the provision and continuous improvement of efficient business processes, workflows, and supporting systems to facilitate the successful operations and delivery by the ANZ Construction Team.

This position serves as the Domain Expert (SME) in the application of bp/corporate business systems, project management systems, and data administration.

Additionally, it supports the ANZ construction team by maintaining a pipeline of continuous improvement initiatives aimed at simplifying, standardizing, and automating processes!

Shift Timing: 1:00am to 10:00am IST

Role & Responsibilities:

  • Supports detailed tracking, monitoring, and reporting of asset-based and safety & risk management programs.

  • Develops and uses monitoring, reporting, and benchmarking tools to evaluate performance across dimensions of time, cost, quality, and safety

  • Establishes and maintains a database to capture, store, use, and share relevant data across the business

  • Continuously develops IT systems and tools that use internal and external data to aid in the operation, development, and improvement of the business

  • Develops benchmarking and other metrics to support continuous performance improvement

  • Finds opportunities and presents recommendations for the simplification, standardization, and automation of processes and procedures, collaborating with the ANZ Construction team and interfacing businesses

  • Supports the maintenance of the current project management and enterprise reporting system, coordinates early engagement of partners, and manages change through the management of change process, including training and communication plans

  • Works closely with the Construction Services Team and other partners to ensure supporting business systems and processes enable effective performance management

  • Ensures the provision of supporting business systems, processes, and workflows that empower teams to implement strategy, such as integrated network plans and project management/enterprise reporting programs

Experience & Qualification:

  • Minimum of 5 years of relevant experience, along with a qualification in Engineering, IT, Data Science, Commerce, or a related business field

  • Extensive solid grasp of business systems such as Power BI, Tableau, or other corporate financial reporting/data systems

  • Proficient programmer with expertise in databases (e.g., SQL)

  • Prior experience in Project Management, Digitization, or IT with solid communication and influencing abilities!


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

