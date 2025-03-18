Job summary

The Senior Advisor – Work Needs Vehicle will be the focal point for ensuring our diverse fleet of works needs vehicles and drivers are performing safely and efficiently. This role will manage the relationship with both the lease providers across the ANZ region and our vehicle telematics provider. This collaboration with vendors and internal partners will develop a strong driving culture leading to the prevention of driving accidents and achieving bp’s goal of no fatalities or life-changing injuries!

Shift Timing: 5:00am to 2:00pm IST

Role & Responsibilities:

Supervising and analyzing driving data from vehicle telematics, calling out at risk behaviors to enable line manager coaching and intervention

Providing scheduled and ad hoc reporting on bp driving safety metrics verifying compliance as well as perform self-verification activities to ensure compliance with bps driving safety framework

Perform administrator activities for bp’s driving safety questionnaire, accountable for monitoring questionnaire conformance and reporting of non-compliance to business functions

Be a ‘subject matter expert' to customers including HSE and P&C to support updates and/or changes to Works Needs Vehicle policy and procedures

Maintain the bp works needs vehicle (WNV) driver register to ensure accuracy of information and driver/manager/SPA changes are communicated to fleet and telematics providers

Managing bp’s WNV fleet documents and guides including but not limited to the Driver Change Form, Telematics Driver and Manager Guides, and privacy and notification statements, ensuring document control principles are satisfied to ensure accuracy and accessibility

Reviewing and making recommendations on lease new lease/renew/cancel to SPA and coordinate the vital approval/authority from SPA to implement the change

Acting as the Contract Account Manager for Fleet & Telematic service agreement

Establish relationship with Fleet & telematic providers and be the point of contact between the Fleet/telematic provider and bp business partners in all aspects and customer concerns relating to work need vehicles management

Facilitating contractor engagement and performance review meetings

Experience & Qualification:

Proven experience of minimum of 5 years

Strong experience in fleet administration or a related administrative role

Demonstrate attention to detail, strong communication, and interpersonal skills and a drive for ensuring data integrity

Experience and understanding of telematics vehicle technology and handling a company fleet behaviour-based driver safety program

Ability to communicate effectively at all levels of the organization both verbally and in writing including proficiency in digital workplace tools such as MS OneNote, Teams, Outlook and Excel

Proven track record to perform under pressure and to deliver targets, address complaints and challenges for the workforce

Prior experience working within a contractor management role!

In this role, you will collaborate closely with other HSE specialists and a diverse range of business partners. Our team culture fosters an encouraging learning environment where care, respect, and continuous growth are prioritized. Together, we strive for excellence in safety!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

