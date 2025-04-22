Senior Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Purpose of the Role:

The Sr. Business ARC Analyst is accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording, collection, and processing of end to end process in general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, accounts receivables, credit, accounts payable, costing, performance reporting, statutory accounting, Internal/external audits and direct/indirect tax transactions while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Key Results / Accountabilities:

Ensure accurate and timely delivery of end to end process in general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, accounts receivables, credit, accounts payable, costing, performance reporting, statutory accounting and direct tax services (i.e. journal postings, GL maintenance, system postings, report preparation, reconciliations, tax submissions, etc.) in accordance with SLAs.

To support monthly group reporting

To support reporting of quarterly and annual results as per companies act and Clause 41 of the Listing Agreement

To support timely and accurate compilation of tax accounts and tax audit forms

To work with auditors for all audits of CIL and other entities.

To handle audit process to eliminate issues, and ensure smooth audit if any. To support in compliance of books of accounts with Group Accounting Policies and Indian Accounting Standards, wherever applicable

Handle monthly/quarterly close related activities for CIL and BPISPL and ensure that the timelines as specified are adhered to. Perform analytical reviews to ensure accuracy and completeness of the numbers.

Ensuring internal controls for all reporting activities

To lead internal/external audit till finalisation

Assisting to Sr. Management on various business aspects/management dashboards/data analysis

Handle and coordinate the reconciliation of the respective systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Provide relevant advice and information to staff across FBT and its customers as and when required.

Regularly supervise and resolve outstanding general accounting and reporting issues that have been raised, or further intensify to thevitaly parties. Proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team.

Support new business on various accounting, taxation and audit aspects

Liaise with senior partners internally and externally

Trust accounting and audit

Accountabilities:

Constantly scans for improvement opportunities and implements progressive solutions that solve our most challenging and complex problems.

Moves at a high pace while collaborating, managing risks, communicating, thinking globally and while demonstrating BP’s values, behaviours and mindsets.

Continuously promotes Agile methodology through both adopting agile principles and actively championing agile at every opportunity.

Thinks Digital Delivery first through apply deep digital expertise to problems, through understanding and promoting automation and through analysing data to create breakthrough solutions.

Builds capability through inspiring teams to learn new skills, adopt new practices and seek growth opportunities.

Key Challanges:

Ensure 100% accuracy and timeliness of group and statutory reports in accordance to agreed service levels.

Develop a good understanding of the customer organisation as well as the business in order to be able to deliver high quality service.

Managing the day to day work activities of the team and ensuring the necessary skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and complex workload.

High level of familiarity with the various systems used for the different functions (e.g. general accounting, reporting, direct tax, etc.) in order to maintain and reconcile the accounts receivable system to ensure it balances correctly.

Liaising with customers and colleagues in different geographical locations, time zones and potentially in different languages using different systems requiring rigorous coordination between teams.

Managing team members who are servicing different customers in various geographical locations and using different systems

Any Other Relevant Information (Particular reference to planning (nature and impact), scope of impact (Team, BU, Segment, BP globally etc)

This covers Key Decisions and to what extent? Types of relationship internally and externally that the person required maintaining contact with.

This position’s primary interfaces are:

Internal

FBT teams

FBT business partners

External

Auditors

This role requires working hours aligned with US time zones

Qualification & Experience and Competencies:

Education and Experience

Recognised professional accounting qualification – Chartered Accountant only Minimum of 8-10 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting, audit finalisation.

MNC/Big 4 experience must

Required Criteria

English language competency.

Preferred Criteria

Shared service centre experience.

JDE/SAP system experience.



