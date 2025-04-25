Senior Analyst Regulatory Reporting

Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Description:

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Role Synopses

The Regulatory Reporting Senior Analyst role is an opportunity to build expertise in the transportation fuels (gasoline, diesel, renewable fuel, etc.) US Federal and State Low Carbon regulatory space, learn about the Trading and Shipping (T&S) business structure, and add value to the business through technical expertise. The Senior Analyst will lead EPA and State reporting for production, blending, and import/export activities at T&S refining facilities to maintain BP’s license to operate. This role is responsible for interfacing across T&S, Legal, Regulatory Affairs, Customer & Products, and bp fuels technology teams to provide regulatory guidance, communicate regulatory changes, and support the reporting requirements that come from any new commercial activity.

We are looking for analytically strong, innovative, collaborative, and driven individuals to join our team. We have built a highly capable diverse team and regard diversity and inclusion (D&I) as a key strength. We strive to help our people with work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.

Key Accountabilities

Lead the regulatory reporting review and implementation activities for new or changing fuel regulations. Effectively communicate regulatory reporting knowledge and applicable impacts across the business. Interface with both BP commercial and fuels technology-facing teams to lead and champion federal and state regulatory compliance to maintain BP’s license to operate at T&S facilities. Prepare and submit federal/state reports for production, blending, and import/export activities at T&S refining facilities. Provide US and State regulatory guidance for new T&S activity sets. Lead the Regulatory Reporting Team though annual US and State Attest and Verification processes.

Essential Education

Bachelors’ degree, preferably in science or engineering

Essential experience and job requirements

Embraces new challenges and opportunities to enhance ways of working. Strong affinity for applying new methods and approaches to drive continuous improvement. Effectively communicates technical content to a non-technical audience. Comfortable and efficient at managing complex and ambiguous data. Ability to successfully build and manage strong relationships, both internally and externally. Strong problem solving and analytical skills. Comfortable working within regulatory reporting deadlines.

Desirable criteria and qualifications

Experience in the petroleum industry Knowledge about fuels products Comfortability reading, interpreting, and applying federal/state regulations. Experience or knowledge in fuels-related EPA and/or state regulations. Experience working on teams comprised of stakeholders from a variety of business and fuels technology areas

The Regulatory Reporting team is a close-knit team within Regulatory Affairs that interfaces across multiple teams and commercial areas. The Fuels Regulatory Analyst role provides an opportunity to develop a broad understanding of bp’s Trading and Shipping businesses including trading, operations, and commercial development from a regulatory perspective. Additionally, the team directly supports bp’s delivery of its low carbon ambition.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

How much do we pay?

Base - $105,000 - $150,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand visual standards, Campaigning, Channel Management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Content Design, Creating and measuring impact, Crisis Communications, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Employee Engagement, Influencing, Issues and Policy Management, Listening, Market Trends, Performance Consulting, Presenting, Social Impact Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.