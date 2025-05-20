Senior Assistant Company Secretary (fixed term)

Job summary

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

The Company Secretary's Office (CSO) has as its purpose, to partner with the boards and businesses at bp, facilitating effective decision making through dynamic corporate governance, whilst maintaining the good standing of bp legal entities around the world. This is achieved through focusing on the strategic priorities for CSO: excellence in corporate governance; simplification; building trusted partnerships.

Corporate governance at BP p.l.c. has a high degree of breadth and complexity. The expectation for the quality of delivery is extremely high. The structure of the department reflects this with three UK members of the CSO leadership team individually having responsibility for Board and Committees, Subsidiary Governance and Corporate Governance.

This role will sit within the Corporate Governance sub-team of the Company Secretary’s Office and will report to the Head of Corporate Governance. Based in our corporate headquarters in St James’, Piccadilly, there is an expectation for this role to be present in the office 3 days a week with 2 days worked from home.

This is a fixed term parental leave cover position for 12 months.

Leadership and senior company secretarial activities including but not limited to:

PLC committee support – secretary to a plc board committee

Meeting management

Responsible for end-to-end support for a main committee of the plc board.

Management of committee meeting cycle.

Responsible for drafting certain committee papers during the year.

Responsible for co-ordinating agenda setting with relevant collaborators including committee chair.

Responsible for the maintenance of the forward planner and actions list for the committee.

With support from board & committee team, responsible for co-ordinating papers for committee meetings.

Responsible for taking and producing minutes of meetings in a timely manner.

With support from board & committee team, responsible for co-ordinating board off-site visits.

Responsible for building relationships with committee members including becoming a trusted advisor to the committee chair.

Responsible for building relationships with key relevant stakeholders within the bp group.

Responsible for co-ordinating annual review of this committee’s terms of reference and ensuring ongoing adherence throughout the year.

Responsible for ensuring this committee’s consideration of any principal risks delegated to the committee by the board.

Responsible for external share registrar and ADR depositary relationships, including day to day management to ensure high quality of service as well as supporting continuous improvement through delivery of strategic projects with a focus on digitisation and automation of processes.

Lead on the engagement strategy for non-institutional shareholders including private retail holder groups (e.g. UK Shareholder Association) and employee shareholders (working closely with relevant internal bp teams).

Responsible for drafting key sections of the corporate governance report within the Annual Report and 20-F and oversight of other team members’ contributions.

Accountable for share capital management including end to end quarterly dividend process, sanctions screenings by external providers, annual equity settlement process and interface with treasury team on share buyback programme

Oversight of governance for executive remuneration including PDMR share-related announcements, filings and maintenance of records

Oversight of SoX controls

Support Head of Corporate Governance in response to government consultations and external policy developments

Senior member of the PLC CSO team, supporting Head of Corporate Governance in management of team, acting as role model.

Delegate as required for the Head of Corporate Governance.

Line management responsibility for company secretarial assistant.

Mentoring and guiding junior members of the team in technical areas as well as personal development.

Provide leadership to CSO strategic project delivery.

Accountable for the delivery of CSO authored board and committee papers, from time to time.

Support on other aspects of the department’s work as and when required.

Good working knowledge of the UK Corporate Governance regime and corporate legislation

Knowledge of UK listing regime

Demonstrable experience in a Company Secretarial role

High level of accuracy and attention to detail

Ability to build credible and effective relationships, be seen as a trusted business partner, maintaining respect and pragmatism in dealings with all partners

Ability to work in a team and in a collaborative environment

Ability to carry out research independently and provide recommendations

Experience of working in a fast-paced, complex business

Good commercial skills

Track record of change management, particularly in process simplification or introduction of technology in delivery of automation

Organised and able to adapt to an ever-changing environment

Strong influencing skills required in an autonomous and decentralised business.

Chartered Secretary, lawyer, chartered accountant or equivalent professional qualification

Experience in a FTSE 100 or large complex FTSE 250 plc Company Secretary environment required

Previous experience in global energy/or mining sector is desirable but not required

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



