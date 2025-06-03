Senior Business Development & Commercial Advisor (Decommissioning), GoA

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Finance



Finance Group



About the role

The Senior Commercial and BD Advisor will be responsible for integration across various functions within Gulf of America and Canada as well as management of external relationships in support of the region’s aims and ambitions with a primary focus on supporting the commercial and financial aspects of GoA Canada decommissioning while secondarily leading business development and commercial activities. This will be done by tracking financial outcomes, leading on investment governance, negotiating and providing contractual guidance to multi-discipline teams on common offshore agreements including but not limited to leases, Joint Operating Agreements, Participation Agreements, Purchase and Sale agreements, Production Handling Agreements, and Decommissioning Credit Support Agreements. The Senior Commercial and BD Advisor will also be the subject matter expert on financial assurance, bp and industry form decommissioning credit support agreements, and regulatory interpretations of Joint and Several obligations.

SPA for receiving and leading decommissioning notifications, orders, maintenance and monitoring requests, INCs, figuring out course of action are needed, and determining what liabilities may exist. Tracking and calling of credit support in favor of bp.

Supporting the decommissioning technical team on Operating Agreement creation, obligation tracking, designations of operator.

Owning the decommissioning risk register and annual submission of the decommissioning risk reversion template. Lead on tracking of decommissioning spend against plan and latest forecast.

Lead on JV, decommissioning, and associated agreement structuring through strategic negotiation, valuation, and contract interpretation to increase value while mitigating risk. Subject matter expert on Decommissioning Credit Support Agreements.

Support delivery of decommissioning plans by understanding the agreements critical to its success

Interface and maintain relationships with various internal partners including finance, legal, tax, regulatory and technical functions

Interface externally with other E&P companies and various branches of the Department of Interior. Act as bp representative in support of industry wide private and regulatory solutions to financial assurance.

Degree in Energy Management, Petroleum Land Management, Business, or related degree required

Juris Doctorate (J.D.) would be considered in lieu of the above

Minimum 12 years industry experience with 8+ years commercial operations, joint venture management and/or negotiation experience.

Knowledge of common offshore agreements including but not limited to leases, Joint Operating Agreements, Participation Agreements, Purchase and Sale agreements, Production Handling Agreements, and Decommissioning Credit Support Agreements required.

Knowledge of offshore regulatory environment

Ability to effectively influence and build alignment with multi-disciplinary teams

Knowledge of bp’s financial planning and governance processes. Capable of performing economic evaluations and effectively communicate outputs

Manage multiple priorities with a strong track record of delivery

Familiarity with deepwater Gulf of America and Canada Business

Ability to conduct credit reviews to determine risk profiles of counterparties

Familiarity with BOEM and BSEE regulations

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting, Risk Management, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action, Transactional Accounting and Closing Processes



