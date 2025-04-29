This role is not eligible for relocation

Who we are

bpx energy, a major oil and gas producer in the United States, demonstrates its expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, to deliver hydrocarbon production and technical knowledge worldwide. With operations in Texas and Louisiana, our US onshore business has become both a best-in-class oil and gas producer and a leader in reducing methane emissions. As part of BP, a global industry leader, we foster a high-energy, high-intensity environment built on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment.

About the role

The Senior Category Manager at bpx will lead the development and execution of strategies for the category Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG), drilling fluids, cementation services, and wellheads. With a focus on increasing profitability and continuous growth, you will analyze market trends, manage vendor relationships, negotiate contracts, and collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure optimal product assortment and performance. This role is responsible for maintaining relationships Business Unit engineers and execution managers and reports to the bpx Energy Principal Category Manager – Development.

Key accountabilities

Accountable for working with the Business Units and suppliers to deliver value contributions that have direct impact on development cost structure.

Benchmark pricing of mentioned categories to market indices and other market sources to ensure cost competitive materials. Develop and maintain should cost model for OCTG

Work with the business to develop and maintain an accurate OCTG forecast to send to key suppliers

Identifies PSCM risks and undertakes due diligence in mitigating all external supply risk in contract execution. Implements robust cost management and rigorous contract management controls.

Build and maintain relationships with local suppliers, driving continuous improvement, improving safety performance and reducing operational risk.

Leads/facilitates regional supplier and contract management activities, e.g. Performance reviews, contracts on-boarding sessions, contract oversights audits, etc

Lead a refurbishment program for materials including OCTG and line pipe and support in end of well reconciliations

Essential Education & Experience

Three to five years of experience as a category manager with specific experience aligned with Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG), drilling fluids, cementation services, and wellheads

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in Procurement/Supply Chain, Business, Engineering/technical subject area or equivalent

Working knowledge of systems such as Open Invoice, Ariba and SAP and software tools such as Excel, Access, etc.

Strong analytical and oral/written communication skills, in particular the ability to be influential and drive the PSCM agenda at senior technical and regional management levels, and to negotiate at senior supplier levels.

Excellent project management skills.

Skilled at leading through complexity, executing projects in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline, multi-cultural environments, with regional and country-specific issues and challenges.

You must be at least 18 years of age, legally authorized to work in the United States; and not require sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., TN, H1B status), now or in the future.

How much do we pay (Base)? $110,000 - $135,000. Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

Why join us?

At bpx, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision, and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401(k) matching program.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future!



