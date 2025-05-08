This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain driven performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

About the role:

The Senior Claims Adjuster manages claims being submitted by TA field locations concerning general liability, auto liability and property claims. Leads the rest of the claims team by example and participates in training of other claims personnel.

The Sr. Claims Adjuster will handle all escalations from claimants. Also, this position will help the other claim adjusters with more complex claims and help provide mentorship and claim resolution strategy.

This position plays the key role in leading the General Liability, Property Claim Team and Auto.



What you will deliver:

Review, code and assign claims to diaries as needed.

Act as point of contact for field in investigation and examine and investigate details of claim.

Resolve required reserves and place on claims in accordance with the delegation of authority (DoA).

Corresponds with claimant and witnesses, consults police, hospital records, and with other authorities as part of the claim’s investigation and settlement process.

Negotiates claims and settlements for claims with required approvals as the need arises by the DoA.

Submit claims to TPA per requirement including litigated claims and provide all required documentation to TPA and legal department.

Communicate any trends or opportunities for correction at field locations to supervisor, or safety and loss prevention personnel.

Complete reports or other analysis as advised.

Get along with all internal personnel as well as external customers in a manner that is consistent with the Daymaker program and in line with the Company’s mission, vision, values and diversity statement.

Investigates incoming litigated claims by direction of supervisor or Legal Department that have an uncertain origin.

Assists Legal Department with litigation discovery as requested.

Assist claims adjuster with approvals and recommendations in Claims Manager’s absence.

Assists with initial and ongoing training of other claims team personnel.

Handles all claimant critical issues for all claims.

Assists with ongoing improvement of claims processes and documentation including claim’s SOPs.

What you will need to be successful! (Experience and Qualification):

Graduate with 8 years of claims or insurance experience

Associate in Claims (AIC) certification or any other related insurance proven experience a plus

3 plus years full time claims adjusting experience required, including bodily injury, property damage and auto liability.

2 plus years of experience with investigation or key technical knowledge to provide insight into claims management is a plus.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

You will work with:

This role works with operation team members in the field. The group will also work closely with our Third-Party Claim Administrator, Treasury Team, Finance Team, and Legal team.

This position will also be uniquely positioned to share Safety Related concerns with our HSSE team to bring attention to any Safety Related issues.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.