Senior Computational Scientist

Let me tell you about the role

We are looking for a Computational Scientist (High Performance Computing Team) who is passionate about engaging with a broad set of disciplines to resolve complex problems for bp’s hydrocarbon and low carbon energy businesses. Join us if you are innovative, creative and love problem solving. You will be working with top industry experts in the field of Imaging Technology, Subsurface & Wells, and Computational Sciences. High-Performance Computing is part of bp’s Technology organization, and its mission is to support teams across the company. In this specific role you will be working closely with teams within the Oil and Gas Technology (OGT) organization to develop and optimize their simulation, ML and data processing tools.

What you will deliver

Development and implementation of new scientific algorithms on our large-scale Linux clusters. This will often involve OpenMP and MPI programming on parallel computing systems.

Development and optimization of ML and reinforcement learning algorithms applied to subsurface resource and renewable energy problems.

Real-time performance analysis and data collection for running HPC applications.

Optimization of codes to ensure they run effectively on a variety of compute architectures including CPUs and GPUs.

Development of software frameworks that improve our effectiveness at using large Linux clusters.

Supporting research scientists with their software development projects.

Collaborating with scientists from different subject areas

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Advanced degree in Scientific subject areas such as Physics, Mathematics, Computer Science, Statistics, Geophysics & other numerical disciplines

Programming experience with Python, Fortran, CUDA, C/C++, MPI, TensorFlow/PyTorch

Demonstrated experience out of university (13+ years)

Good understanding of Linear Algebra and the basics of computational Physics, including evaluating performance bottlenecks of HPC application

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people's lives.

