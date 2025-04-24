Senior Computational Scientist

Entity:Technology
IT&S Group
We are looking for a Computational Scientist (High Performance Computing Team) who is passionate about engaging with a broad set of disciplines to resolve complex problems for bp’s hydrocarbon and low carbon energy businesses. Join us if you are innovative, creative and love problem solving. You will be working with top industry experts in the field of Imaging Technology, Subsurface & Wells, and Computational Sciences. High-Performance Computing is part of bp’s Technology organization, and its mission is to support teams across the company. In this specific role you will be working closely with teams within the Oil and Gas Technology (OGT) organization to develop and optimize their simulation, ML and data processing tools.
bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
