Senior Control Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

The Control Analyst role is responsible for providing accounting, reporting, and control (ARC) support for BPX Energy upstream business units (BUs). The analyst not only has responsibility in an advisory capacity for correct application of accounting/control policies and processes, but to ensure the integrity of actuals for the BUs. The analyst interacts with teams across the BU landscape to ensure alignment and to coordinate / gather data and address issues.

Key accountabilities

Maintain effective control environment; assure compliance with accounting policy

Monitor the operating effectiveness and efficiency of internal controls, identify and mitigate risks and gaps, eliminate unnecessary complexity

Assess business context to advise BUs on accounting and control matters; seek to influence and assure sound business decision making processes

Provide support and validation of key business processes and BU actuals by completing monthly reviews and analysis

Lead quarterly due diligence process

Provide governance assurance prior to operational activities

Delegation of Authority (DoA) oversight and control via maintenance activities, guidance, and communication within the BUs

Support BU partner audits

Liaise with Outsource Accounting Provider and bpx Central ARC on recurring basis regarding standard and ongoing accounting activities

Support business and seek opportunities to drive innovation and efficiencies between the teams

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting/Finance/Business, or related disciplines.

5+ years accounting/financial experience in the oil & gas industry

Sound understanding of upstream E&P business

Strong analytical skills and performance bias

Experience with SAP/SAP PRA/SAP HANA

Experience with PowerApps, PowerBI or other data reporting/analytical tools and utilizing these tools to streamline/automate processes

Advanced proficiency with Microsoft Office products, particularly Excel

Familiarity with accounting and financial control policies / practices

Ability to analyze large volumes of data, recognize trends, and recommend solutions

How much do we pay (Base)? $117,000 $140,000. Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

Why join us?

At bpx, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision, and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401(k) matching program.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

