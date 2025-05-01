Job summary

At bp, our purpose is to deliver energy for today and tomorrow. For over a century, we’ve been discovering, developing, and producing energy across the globe. We are one of the few companies capable of offering a fully integrated energy solution to governments and customers. Sustainability and responsibility are at the heart of our strategy as we aim to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

As a Senior Core Tooling Engineering Lead, you will play a pivotal role in developing and delivering scalable, secure, and resilient internal tooling systems. With a strong focus on developer enablement, automation, and operational excellence, you will drive the creation of tools that enhance performance, security, and engineering productivity. Your expertise will guide the architecture, integration, lifecycle management, and support of tooling systems across engineering workflows.

You will lead a high-energy, top-performing team of engineers and product managers, working alongside technology and business leaders to shape the vision and drive the execution of transformative data initiatives that make a real impact.

Key Responsibilities:

Lead the design, development, and delivery of high-quality, scalable, and resilient platform solutions for enterprise needs.

Foster team growth by providing thoughtful feedback, technical mentorship, and opportunities for continuous learning.

Prioritize initiatives and ensure successful execution in a product-driven, agile environment.

Champion an inclusive, growth-oriented engineering culture that emphasizes innovation and accountability.

Facilitate strong communication and alignment between engineering teams, product managers, and business partners.

Contribute to the development of technology roadmaps that improve scalability, minimize risk, and enhance operational efficiency.

Uphold engineering excellence through the implementation of best practices, quality standards, clear documentation, and a focus on continuous improvement.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to align strategic objectives and enhance the company’s ability to scale and innovate.

What We're Looking For:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related technical discipline.

Proficiency in TypeScript, C#, and Python, with the ability to work across multiple platforms.

proven experience in enterprise technology, site reliability, and cloud operations within large-scale environments.

proven experience leading and managing high-performance service engineering teams, with an emphasis on reliability, automation, and customer success.

Strong knowledge of ITIL, Agile methodologies, and enterprise IT governance frameworks.

Core Competencies:

Expertise in designing and maintaining highly available, scalable, and resilient distributed systems.

Proven experience in incident management, disaster recovery, and proactive reliability engineering for mission-critical systems.

Hands-on experience with infrastructure automation, Infrastructure-as-Code (e.g., AWS Cloud Development Kit, Azure Bicep), and CI/CD pipeline development.

Strong expertise in networking, storage, compute, and identity platforms, ensuring secure and scalable cloud infrastructure.

Additional Skills:

Experience navigating global, highly regulated environments, ensuring compliance, security, and enterprise-wide risk management.

A product-centric approach that bridges engineering, operations, and business objectives.

Strong empathy and curiosity, enabling you to create optimal user experiences for the tools and systems you develop.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

