Senior Costing Analyst - 9 months fixed contract

Finance



Finance Group



We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.

In Mexico, we operate bp’s Finance business & technology organization an integrated part of bp. Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our team? Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the FBT will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working providing solutions across all bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment.

The Senior Costing Analyst is key to standardize, implement, adapt and document the activities carried out in cost centers in other locations, such as Hungary, to take their best practices and implement their processes and tools locally, this is, the adaptation of a new cost reporting system with the recovery of information supported by SAP.

Calculate, and validate product costs in system in coordination with the team

Validate, analyze and update the Product Purchase Variances

Report and reconciles inventory accounts in general ledger

Carry out timely assigned activities during the monthly and annual financial close processes in a timely and accurate manner

Contributes to the adoption of reports.

Identification and resolution of root cause errors

Carry out analysis for businesses

Close month activities

Contribute to continuous improvement in accounting operational processes, process simplification and compliance using key metrics and recommending remediation action when needed.

SOP generation for the newly adopted procedures.

Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance and related fields.

5 to 10 years of experience in product costing and inventory management, preferable in large and/or multinational companies

Advanced English proficiency with reading, writing and conversational ability

Advanced Excel and SAP Hana skills

Extraordinary sense of urgency, ability to get things done quickly and able to effectively prioritize through challenging and contending demands.

Strong analytical, problem solving, and attention to detail skills establishing and executing priorities

Positive relationship management, influence, communication and interpersonal skills to build and maintain relationships with diverse customers and stakeholders to deliver process silent running

Great teammate attitude with talent to interact at all levels

This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process and to perform crucial job functions.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.