Senior Credit Control Analyst- French Speaking

The role of Credit Control Analyst is pivotal in ensuring bp financial operations run smoothly and efficiently. They will be responsible for managing accounts receivables, which translates to overseeing the timely collection of outstanding payments from customers and ensuring that bp’s records are up-to-date and accurate. Senior Credit Control Analyst will manage key customer payments, maintaining strong relationships with bp Key clients and partners, ensuring that their payment processes are as seamless as possible.

In this role You will:

Effective control of customers’ trade receivables consistent with bp’s credit standards & policies

Engage in projects implicating the teams operations & processes

Supervise credit and fraud violations and inform / involve all relevant partners within their DOA

Coordinate & promptly manage customer accounts with Direct Debit payment methods in accordance with bp’s credit standard & policies

Process customer AR reconciliations & coordinate cash applications (e.g.:Price recons, FX payments, etc)

Adhere to the Team’s regular Key Performance Indicators (such as working conditions and performance standards)

Deal promptly with customer disputes / issues in order to secure payments and follow the escalation path

Maintain and develop working relationship with Cross-functions (incl: Sales, Customer Service team etc)

Be able to identify key, strategic or high risk business customer issues and take actions together with the relevant partners

Use all communication channels to resolve issues and perform daily tasks (e.g.: call, emails etc.)

Initiate continuous improvement efforts operationally.

Support & manage irregular customer payment behaviour via standard controlling means (e.g.: Blocked orders, Prepayment, Delivery/sales restrictions, Blocked Cards)

Ensure compliance with all relevant Credit Management and QMS/EMS related policies

Participate actively in operational improvement to align with the ever changing competitive business environment.

Participation in preparation and analysis of reoccurring reports used to monitor and improve the credit control processes.

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant & acknowledged qualification with focus topics related to: Economics, Accounting, Business management etc.

Proficiency in English AND French

Previous credit control experience or related field enabling sufficient transferable skills

Good knowledge or experience with ERP & CRM systems

Basic knowledge of accounting and business finance is an advantage

Able to consistently produce high quality information within tight deadlines

Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Good negotiation skills, while maintaining adherence to company standards & policy

Operational flexibility & ability to embrace the changing business environment.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



