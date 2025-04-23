Senior Crude and Feedstock Support Specialist

Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

Role Synopsis

The Crude and Feedstock support specialist will join a global team at the front end of the commercial decision-making process for crudes and feedstock processing. Provides technical depth in areas of crude, feedstock and biofeedstock processing and optimization. Provides expertise on crude and feedstock quality issues in service of safe, reliable, and profitable refinery operations. Champions and drives bp’s Global Assay Assurance business process. Provides guidance to supply, trading and refining on how to maximize refinery feedstock flexibility and advantages feedstock processing to improve value delivery while mitigating feedstock risk.

Key Accountabilities

Key member of the Global Assay Assurance Team (GAAT), with excellent communication skills to ensure the GAAT are fully aware of the commercial impact of the work requests resulting from front line interactions with partners in P&O and ST&S. Continues communication with key partners and having full understanding of impact of request to prioritise and provide appropriate response. Maintains and drives continuous improvement to Assay Assurance business process.

Supports the management of the crude and feedstock assay programme for bp, co-ordinating the development of test slates and delivering the required analytical programme, building and delivering feedstock representations and working with T&S and the refinery sites to ensure business needs are met.

Influence technology/commercial/strategic options to ensure the best available information is used for planning processes and decisions across bp. This includes supporting the ongoing digital projects and tools like Spiral Assay.

Provides short, mid and long term technical support to refining collaborators throughout the crude supply chain in support of safe, reliable and profitable refinery operations

Provides guidance and technical support on processing crude and advantaged feedstock safely and efficiently; impacts of contaminants and qualities on fouling and processability; and crude oil composition characterization and modelling.

Assemble and communicate knowledge through handbook chapters, 1-pagers and relevant forums. Collect incident and failure findings and ensure learning are embedded in future decision-making process.

Leads multiple cross functional team projects in a collaborative one team approach

Supports strategy workshops & actions (Niche Crudes, heavy crudes, high acid crudes, condensates, high calcium crudes)

Supports the development and capability of junior team members to ensure that fit for purpose representations of crude and feedstocks are produced

Support the team with other efforts related to crude and feedstock knowledge as applicable

Education

Bachelor's degree in engineering or related technical field required or equivalent experience.

Essential Experience

Minimum of 10 years validated industry experience, with minimum 5 years refining operations, planning or technical roles preferred. Refinery commercial optimization experience such as LP analyst is highly desirable

Required Skills & Competencies

In depth knowledge of the properties of crude oil and feedstocks and their impact

Basic Knowledge of refinery LP and scheduling models and tolls

Analysis and modelling skills

Refinery optimisation

Ability to formulate a problem statement from unstructured/conflicting information

Solid understanding of laboratory analytical test methods

Working knowledge of crude and product transportation system

Ability to work successfully within a team and lead when required

Project management skills

Good interpersonal skills to work effectively with the teams that are supported

Ability to focus effort and prioritize work to deliver business value

Demonstrates respect for different cultures and perspectives

Digitally Savvy

English required. Second language (Spanish, German, Dutch) a benefit

Additional Information

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Laboratory, Analytical Testing, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Crude Oil Handling, Danish Language, Digital Awareness, Digital fluency, German Language, Laboratory Analysis, Laboratory Analytical Techniques, Laboratory Methods, Laboratory Testing, Oil Processing, Oil Refineries, Oil Refining, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety incident learnings, Project Management, Refinery Optimization, Refining, Refining Processes, Spanish Language, Stakeholder Engagement



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.