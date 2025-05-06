Senior Customer Service Representative- Fixed-term- Part time

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Szeged Customer Team and advance your career as a



Senior Customer Service Representative- Part-time- Fixed-term

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Complete day to day customer service related operational tasks to ensure delivery meets customer expectations and is consistent with set process performance indicators, applicable service level agreements and the customer service functions core values.

Act as a customer concern point for verbal or written inquiries from external Customers, Consumers, internal Customers from the bp Business, and third parties, demonstrating deep understanding of specific Key Account Customers, processes, and systems.

Interact with customers in a professional, friendly and efficient manner and raise concerns about meeting service levels or deadlines.

Proactively resolve Key Account customer issues (working with other teams as appropriate):

Take ownership and resolve raised telephone and written customer issues.

Raise activities that are not actioned by assignees

Provide customer service via the internet, phone, fax and email to support activities including:

Global Customer support worldwide - except ANZ countries Being the first point of contact in case of non-account managed Sterling-Card Accounts New Account set-up in Appian and MDG systems, including Counterparty Due Diligence check, Credit Limit check, Contract and Mandate management via DocuSign Case management via Salesforce and ensure the proper handover between relevant GBS Aviation Teams (MDM, Collection) Contributing to the risk mitigation via call back process End to end Contact data management Card Order processing with misfuel prevention and embossing Card renewal management and maintenance Contributing to the taxes and fee document update on the relevant portal Supporting Aviation business with automation, simplification, and standardization projects (e.g. discovery, design, testing, operation) Complaint resolution, identification and management of complaint root causes Representing the Team in the Business calls, providing input for the end to and process discoveries and projects Supporting new joiner trainings with professional knowledge transfer Supporting the Team and TL with extra/ad-hoc requests above and beyond the daily operational activities

Log, assign and track progress of queries and customer requests from receipt to completion ensuring data is accurately entered and maintained in all customer service and data collection systems.

Support GBS activities through immediate triage, partner concern (high risk customer issues - financial, legal, reputation), resolution or logging and forwarding of customer inquiries / issues.

Service Management & Continuous Improvement

Manage and maintain customer expectations, referencing pre-established service level agreements where applicable.

Make recommendations on existing knowledge base documents and identify knowledge gaps.

Build and maintain strong relationships with both the customer and internal business partn6ers through the provision of timely, accurate and high quality service.

Highlight process gaps and inefficiencies; proactively seek solutions to inspire productivity and / or level of service provided.

Perform user acceptance testing in service centre technology and ERP systems to help ensure effective enhancement execution.

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English language

Educated to A Level standard or equivalent

Minimum of 12 months previous experience Customer service skills in a telephone environment and or Customer services environment preferred, ideally dealing with Key Account Customers

Must demonstrate a strong understanding of Customers’ needs / behaviours

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

Strong time management and organisation skills

Strong problem solving skills

Highly motivated

Experience using SAP and/or Salesforce/Genesys Cloud and MS Office application

Advantage: CRM/MDG/ARAVO/Docusign/Appian related experience

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.