Technology



IT&S Group



Role Synopsis

The bp mobility & convenience and Pulse global organization operates in multiple regions i.e. ANZ, Americas, South Africa and Europe. The team innovates, develops, maintains and drives technology outcomes for the mobility & convenience businesses aligned to the global technology strategy.

A Senior Data Engineer designs, constructs, installs, tests, and maintains highly scalable data management systems. They are responsible for building the infrastructure that allows for the generation, collection, and analysis of large datasets. Key responsibilities include developing, constructing, testing, and maintaining architectures such as databases and large-scale processing systems, ensuring that architectures support data analytics, and preparing data for prescriptive and predictive modelling. Data engineers also develop data set processes for data modelling, mining, and production, integrate new data management technologies and software engineering tools into existing structures, and collaborate with data scientists and analysts to ensure data accuracy and accessibility. They play a critical role in enabling the data-driven decision-making process by ensuring that data pipelines are robust, efficient, and scalable.

Part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other data engineers, software engineers, data scientists, data managers and business partners.

Architects, designs, implements and maintains reliable and scalable data infrastructure to move, process and serve data.

Writes, deploys and maintains software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data at bp.

Adheres to and advocates for software engineering best practices (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation),

Responsible for deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements; develops, maintains and improves CI / CD pipeline,

Responsible for service reliability and following site-reliability engineering best practices: on-call rotations for services they maintain, responsible for defining and maintaining SLAs. Design, build, deploy and maintain infrastructure as code. Containerizes server deployments.

Actively contributes to improve developer velocity.

Mentors others.

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field or equivalent knowledge and experience

5+ years of experience designing, planning, building, productionizing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Scala, Java, C#)

Advanced database and SQL knowledge

Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed data systems

Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages

Strong stakeholder management and ability to lead initiatives through technical influence

Continuous learning and improvement mindset

German language skills

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.