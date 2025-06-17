Entity:Technology
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The bp mobility & convenience and Pulse global organization operates in multiple regions i.e. ANZ, Americas, South Africa and Europe. The team innovates, develops, maintains and drives technology outcomes for the mobility & convenience businesses aligned to the global technology strategy.
A Senior Data Engineer designs, constructs, installs, tests, and maintains highly scalable data management systems. They are responsible for building the infrastructure that allows for the generation, collection, and analysis of large datasets. Key responsibilities include developing, constructing, testing, and maintaining architectures such as databases and large-scale processing systems, ensuring that architectures support data analytics, and preparing data for prescriptive and predictive modelling. Data engineers also develop data set processes for data modelling, mining, and production, integrate new data management technologies and software engineering tools into existing structures, and collaborate with data scientists and analysts to ensure data accuracy and accessibility. They play a critical role in enabling the data-driven decision-making process by ensuring that data pipelines are robust, efficient, and scalable.
Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field or equivalent knowledge and experience
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.