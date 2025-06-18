Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

As a Senior Data Platform Services Engineer, you'll play a critical role in designing, securing, and optimizing bp’s enterprise data platform. This role blends deep technical expertise with strategic thinking, covering platform architecture, cybersecurity, system integration, and operational resilience. You’ll work closely with engineers, architects, and business stakeholders to shape the future of our technology landscape and ensure it is scalable, secure, and compliant.

You’ll be part of a high-performing, energetic team of engineers and product managers working at the forefront of technology. Collaborating with business and tech leaders, you’ll contribute to transformative data initiatives that deliver real, enterprise-wide impact.

What You’ll Deliver

Design and implement scalable platform architecture and security frameworks for bp’s core data platforms.

Drive end-to-end security implementation to meet regulatory and industry compliance standards.

Support system performance, availability, and scalability as part of operational excellence.

Lead modernization and integration initiatives with enterprise IT systems.

Develop automated security monitoring tools, perform vulnerability assessments, and support identity management solutions.

Apply DevOps, CI/CD, and Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) practices to streamline deployment and improve platform reliability.

Support disaster recovery strategies and high availability across enterprise platforms.

Collaborate with engineering and operations teams to deliver solutions that align with business needs.

Advise on platform investments, manage security risks, and recommend operational improvements.

Partner with senior engineers to shape technical roadmaps and reduce long-term operational complexity.

Required Skills & Experience

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Technology, Engineering, or a related field.

proven experience in enterprise technology, security, or platform operations.

Hands-on experience with CI/CD pipelines, DevOps practices, and IaC tools like AWS CDK or Azure Bicep.

Strong understanding of ITIL, Agile delivery, and enterprise governance.

Proficiency in big data tools such as Apache Spark, Hadoop, Kafka, and Flink.

Experience with cloud platforms (AWS, GCP, Azure) and data solutions like BigQuery, Redshift, Snowflake, and Databricks.

Skilled in SQL, Python, or Scala, with practical experience in data platform engineering.

Knowledge of data modeling, data warehousing, and distributed systems.

Essential Skills

Technical expertise in Microsoft Azure, AWS, Databricks, and Palantir.

Understanding of data ingestion, governance, and security best practices.

Experience managing multi-cloud data platforms with a focus on cost, performance, and resilience.

Familiarity with data indexing, performance tuning, and distributed query optimization.

Experience with both real-time and batch data streaming architectures.

Preferred Skills

Proven success in regulated, enterprise environments—navigating security, compliance, and risk.

Experience applying AI/ML to automate and optimize data engineering workflows.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.