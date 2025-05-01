Job summary

At bp, our purpose is to deliver energy for today and tomorrow. For over a century, we’ve been discovering, developing, and producing energy across the globe. We are one of the few companies capable of offering a fully integrated energy solution to governments and customers. Sustainability and responsibility are at the heart of our strategy as we aim to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

As a Senior Data Platform Services Manager, you will play a crucial leadership role in securing and advancing enterprise-wide technology platforms. You will bring deep technical expertise in infrastructure, cybersecurity, and operational excellence to drive the transformation, modernization, and automation of our data platforms. Your focus will include platform architecture, integration, and reliability, as well as implementing scalable solutions that support business growth and regulatory compliance.

You will lead a high-energy, top-performing team of engineers and product managers, working alongside technology and business leaders to shape the vision and drive the execution of transformative data initiatives that make a real impact.

What You’ll Do:

Design and implement secure, scalable enterprise platform architectures and security frameworks.

Oversee the end-to-end security of the unified data platform, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards and industry best practices.

Improve system performance, availability, scalability, and operational resilience.

Drive enterprise modernization initiatives and lead seamless integration with broader IT systems.

Define and enforce governance models, risk management strategies, and security policies.

Develop automated systems for security monitoring, vulnerability detection, and identity access management.

Promote and lead the adoption of DevOps, CI/CD, and Infrastructure-as-Code practices.

Strengthen disaster recovery capabilities and platform resilience planning.

Collaborate with internal technology teams and external vendors to align platform services with business objectives.

Provide technical mentorship and leadership to engineering teams, fostering continuous development and innovation.

Guide long-term strategic planning, including platform investment decisions and cybersecurity risk mitigation.

Partner with senior engineers to build and maintain a forward-looking technology roadmap focused on operational efficiency, scalability, and risk reduction.

Align cross-functional priorities and drive platform strategies that scale effectively across bp’s global operations.

What We're Looking For:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related technical field.

proven experience in enterprise-scale technology, platform security, and operations.

Strong background in DevOps practices, CI/CD pipelines, and Infrastructure-as-Code tools (e.g., AWS CDK, Azure Bicep).

In-depth knowledge of ITIL, Agile methodologies, and enterprise governance.

Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, Java, or Scala.

Experience with modern data frameworks (e.g., Apache Airflow, Kafka, Spark) and cloud data platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP).

Strong foundation in database systems (SQL, NoSQL, Data Lakes) and data modeling.

Core Technical Skills:

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Azure, AWS, Databricks, and Palantir.

Expertise in data ingestion pipelines, governance, platform security, and visualization technologies.

Proven ability to design and optimize multi-cloud data platforms at scale—balancing cost, performance, and resilience.

Experience with real-time and batch data streaming architectures.

Hands-on tuning and optimization of distributed query engines and data indexing.

Preferred Skills:

Experience navigating and managing platforms in globally regulated industries.

Knowledge of regulatory frameworks such as GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, or PCI-DSS.

Familiarity with AI/ML-driven data engineering and automation to improve operational workflows.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

