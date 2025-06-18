Job summary

As a Senior Data Product Services Engineer, you will play a critical role in architecting and securing bp’s enterprise data platforms. This position requires a strategic mindset and strong technical skill, as you help drive automation, system integration, and resilience across cloud-based environments. You will be collaborating with engineers, architects, and business partners to design and implement secure, scalable solutions while contributing to the long-term vision of bp’s data ecosystem.

You’ll work within a dynamic, high-performing team of engineers and product managers, collaborating closely with business and technology leaders to deliver impactful, enterprise-wide data initiatives. Your work will help shape the future of data infrastructure, security, and operational excellence at scale.

What You’ll Deliver

Design and enhance enterprise architecture, security models, and platform services for core data systems.

Implement end-to-end security controls across cloud data platforms, ensuring compliance with regulatory and industry standards.

Optimize system performance, availability, and scalability to support operational excellence.

Contribute to technology modernization efforts and integrations with enterprise IT systems.

Develop automated tools for security monitoring, vulnerability assessments, and identity management.

Leverage DevOps practices, CI/CD pipelines, and Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) to streamline platform deployment and consistency.

Support disaster recovery planning and high availability for enterprise platforms.

Collaborate with engineering and operations teams to ensure alignment between technical solutions and business goals.

Offer strategic guidance on platform investments, risk management, and continuous improvement initiatives.

Partner with senior engineers to shape future-facing technical roadmaps and reduce operational complexity.

Required Skills & Experience

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Technology, Engineering, or a related field.

proven experience in large-scale enterprise technology, platform operations, or security engineering.

Proficiency with CI/CD practices, DevOps workflows, and Infrastructure-as-Code tools (e.g., AWS CDK, Azure Bicep).

Strong understanding of ITIL frameworks, Agile methodologies, and enterprise governance.

Hands-on experience with big data technologies such as Apache Spark, Hadoop, Kafka, and Flink.

Proficient in working with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP) and cloud-native data tools (BigQuery, Snowflake, Redshift, Databricks).

Programming expertise in SQL, Python, or Scala, with experience in data platform engineering.

Solid knowledge of distributed systems, data modeling, and data warehousing architecture.

Core Skills

Experience working with Microsoft Azure, AWS, Databricks, and Palantir.

In-depth knowledge of data ingestion pipelines, data governance, and security practices.

Proven ability to support multi-cloud environments—balancing cost, performance, and resiliency.

Familiarity with distributed query processing, performance tuning, and data indexing.

Exposure to both batch and real-time data streaming architectures.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience operating in complex, regulated enterprise environments with a focus on compliance and risk management.

Familiarity with AI/ML-driven data workflows and automation in data engineering contexts.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

