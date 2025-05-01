Senior Data Product Services Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

At bp, our purpose is to deliver energy for today and tomorrow. For over a century, we’ve been discovering, developing, and producing energy across the globe. We are one of the few companies capable of offering a fully integrated energy solution to governments and customers. Sustainability and responsibility are at the heart of our strategy as we aim to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

As a Senior Data Product Services Engineering Manager, you will play a pivotal role in shaping, securing, and scaling our enterprise-wide data platform services. Leveraging your deep expertise in security, infrastructure, and operational excellence, you will lead initiatives that drive platform modernization, automation, and integration. This role is central to ensuring our systems are resilient, high-performing, and aligned with industry standards—supporting mission-critical applications across the organization.

You will lead a high-energy, top-performing team of engineers and product managers, working alongside technology and business leaders to shape the vision and drive the execution of transformative data initiatives that make a real impact.

Key Responsibilities:

Design and implement secure, scalable platform architecture and enterprise-level technology frameworks.

Lead the end-to-end security strategy for unified data platforms, ensuring alignment with regulatory and compliance requirements.

Enhance system performance, availability, and scalability through continuous optimization.

Drive enterprise modernization efforts and support seamless integration across IT systems.

Establish and maintain governance models, security standards, and risk management strategies.

Build automated solutions for security monitoring, vulnerability detection, and identity access management.

Promote CI/CD, DevOps practices, and Infrastructure-as-Code for efficient, reliable deployments.

Strengthen disaster recovery and business continuity planning for enterprise platforms.

Collaborate with internal engineering teams and external partners to align technology solutions with business goals.

Lead and mentor a team of engineers, providing guidance, feedback, and opportunities for professional growth.

Contribute to strategic planning for cybersecurity risk mitigation, infrastructure investment, and platform resilience.

Partner with senior engineers to define and evolve the long-term technical roadmap—ensuring scalability, reducing operational overhead, and improving system sustainability.

Collaborate across teams to prioritize, design, and implement initiatives that enable BP to scale efficiently.

What We're Looking For:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related technical discipline.

Proven experience in enterprise technology, platform security, and IT operations within large-scale environments.

Strong experience with CI/CD pipelines, DevOps tools, and Infrastructure-as-Code (e.g., AWS CDK, Azure Bicep).

Proficiency in SQL and Python, with a solid understanding of cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP).

Hands-on experience with big data tools (Spark, Hadoop, Kafka) and cloud data warehouses (Snowflake, Redshift, BigQuery).

Familiarity with microservices architecture, API development, and modern ETL frameworks.

Strong grounding in ITIL, Agile methodologies, and enterprise governance practices.

Core Competencies:

Deep technical expertise with Microsoft Azure, AWS, Databricks, and Palantir.

Strong understanding of data ingestion pipelines, governance, platform security, and data visualization.

Experience designing and optimizing multi-cloud data platforms that support large-scale, cloud-native workloads with a focus on cost efficiency and system resilience.

Skilled in data performance tuning, indexing strategies, and distributed query optimization.

Experience working with real-time and batch data streaming solutions.

Preferred Skills:

Proven success working in globally regulated environments with complex compliance and risk requirements.

Experience applying AI/ML in data engineering to drive intelligent automation and process optimization.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.