Senior Data Quality Analyst

Finance
Business Support Group
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. In India, we operate bp’s FBT, which is a coordinated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big, sophisticated challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices at Pune, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all bp.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?
Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!
Key Accountabilities
Data Quality/Modelling/Design thinking:
- Demonstrating SAP MDG/ECCs experience the candidate is able to investigate to do root cause analysis for assigned use cases. Also able to work with Azure data lake (via Databricks) using SQL/Python.
- Data Model (Conceptual and Physical) will be needed to be identified and built that provides automated mechanism to supervise on going DQ issues. Multiple workshops may also be needed to work through various options and identifying the one that is most efficient and effective
- Works with business (Data Owners/Data Stewards) to profile data for exposing patterns indicating data quality issues. Also is able to identify impact to specific CDEs deemed relevant for each individual business.
- Identifies financial impacts of Data Quality Issue. Also is able to identify business benefit (quantitative/qualitative) from a remediation standpoint along with leading implementation timelines.
- Schedules regular working groups with business that have identified DQ issues and ensures progression for RCA/Remediation or for presenting in DGFs
- Identifies business DQ rules basis which critical metrics/Measures are stood up that champion into the dashboarding/workflows for BAU monitoring. Red flags are raised and investigated
- Understanding of Data Quality value chain, starting with Critical Data Element concepts, Data Quality Issues, Data Quality important metrics/Measures is needed. Also has experience owing and completing Data Quality Issue assessments to aid improvements to operational process and BAU initiatives
- Highlights risk/hidden DQ issues to Lead/Manager for further mentorship/customer concern.
- Interpersonal skills are significant in this role as this is outward facing and focus has to be on clearly articulation messages.
Dashboarding & Workflow: Builds and maintains effective analytics and partner concern mechanisms which detect poor data and help business lines drive resolution
- Support crafting, building and deployment of data quality dashboards via PowerBI
- Resolves critical issue paths and constructs workflow and alerts which advise process and data owners of unresolved data quality issues
- Collaborates with IT & analytics teams to drive innovation (AI, ML, cognitive science etc.)
DQ Improvement Plans: Creates, embeds and drives business ownership of DQ improvement plans
- Works with business functions and projects to create data quality improvement plans
- Sets targets for data improvements .Monitors and intervenes when sufficient progress is not being made
- Supports initiatives which are driving data clean-up of existing data landscape
Project Delivery: Oversees, advises Data Quality Analysts and participates in delivery of data quality activities including profiling, establishing conversion criteria and resolving technical and business DQ issues
- Owns and develops relevant data quality work products as part of the DAS data change methodology
- Ensures data quality aspects are delivered as part of Gold and Silver data related change projects
- Supports the creation of cases with insight into the cost of poor data
Crucial Experience and Job Requirements:
- 11-15 total yrs of experience in Oil & Gas or a Financial Services/Banking industry within Data Management space
- Experience of working with Data Models/Structures and investigating to design and fine tune them
- Experience of Data Quality Management i.e. Governance, DQI management (root cause analysis, Remediation /solution identification), Governance Forums (papers production, quorum maintenance, Minutes publication), CDE identification, Data Lineage (identification of authoritative data sources) preferred. Understand of important metrics/Measures needed as well
- Experience of having worked with senior partners in multiple Data Domain/Business Areas, CDO and Technology. Ability to operate in global teams within multiple time zones
- Ability to operate in a multifaceted and changing setup and be able to identify priorities. Also ability to operate independently without too much direction
Desirable criteria
- SAP MDG/SAP ECC experience (T codes, Tables structures etc)
- Azure Data lake /AWS/Data Bricks
- Crafting dashboards & workflows (powerBI QlikView or Tableau etc.)
- Crafting analytics and insight in a DQ setting (PowerBI/power Query)
- Profiling and analysis skills (SAP DI, Informatica or Collibra)
- Persuading, influencing and communication at a senior level management level.
- Certification in Data Management, Data Science, Python/R desirable
No travel is expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
