Technology



IT&S Group



Position Title : Senior Data Scientist

Work location Pune, India

You will work with

The Fleet Team within the Mobility & Convenience organization is a dynamic and integral part of our operations, responsible for the technology underpinning our fleet business globally, supporting the significantly growing number of fleet vehicles in the mobility & convenience space by deploying innovative marketing and consumer engagement strategies.

You will be working on solutions for car & van and truck segments across fossil fuel and electric vehicles, enabling Fleet Managers with the digital tools and services to manage complexity across their fleet vehicles and drivers, complying with regulations and reducing total cost of ownership.

Let me tell you about the role

MLE applies scientific methods, processes, algorithms, and systems to extract knowledge and insights from structured and unstructured data. they design and develop artificial intelligence ( AI ) systems that can learn and make decisions autonomously

Their key responsibilities include collecting and analyzing large sets of data, using machine learning algorithms, statistical models, and data processing techniques to predict future trends and provide actionable insights, creating and optimizing machine learning models, developing algorithms that enable machines to perform tasks without explicit programming, and working with large datasets to train these models.

They collaborate with data analysts, software engineers, and domain experts to implement machine learning solutions that address specific business needs. Additionally, machine learning engineers are responsible for ensuring the scalability and efficiency of machine learning systems, continuously improving model performance through rigorous testing and validation, and staying updated with the latest advancements in the field.

What you will deliver

Part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other data scientists, data engineers software engineers, data managers and business partners.

Lead a project by creating system design documents, driving the communication with business stakeholders and identifying new opportunities for DS/ML to generate value for the business

Build scalable, re-usable, impactful data science products, usually containing statistical or machine learning algorithms, in collaboration with data engineers and software engineers.

Carry out data analyses to yield actionable business insights.

Adhere to and advocate for engineering best practices (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation).

Present results to peers and senior management.

Stay updated with the latest advancements in machine learning and AI to incorporate innovative approaches into our solutions.

Ensure machine learning systems are scalable, efficient, and maintainable.

Actively contribute to improve developer velocity.

Mentor others.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Essential

MSc n a quantitative field.

Hands-on experience designing, planning, prototyping, productionizing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data science products in complex environments.

Applied knowledge of data science tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages.

Thorough understanding of underlying mathematical foundations of statistics and machine learning.

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C++)

Customer-centric and pragmatic approach. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail.

Strong stakeholder management and ability to lead large organizations through influence.

Continuous learning.

Desired

Experience with big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, and Spark) is a plus.

PhD in a quantitative field.

Knowledge of experimental design and analysis.

Advanced SQL knowledge.

No prior experience in the energy industry required.

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Data Science, Machine Learning, Python (Programming Language)



