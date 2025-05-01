Senior Data Tooling Services Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

At bp, our purpose is to deliver energy for today and tomorrow. For over a century, we’ve been discovering, developing, and producing energy across the globe. We are one of the few companies capable of offering a fully integrated energy solution to governments and customers. Sustainability and responsibility are at the heart of our strategy as we aim to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

As a Senior Data Tooling Service Engineering Manager, you will be at the forefront of shaping and securing our enterprise technology infrastructure. You will use your expertise in security, infrastructure, and operational excellence to drive large-scale transformation and automation initiatives. Your role will focus on platform architecture, system integration, cybersecurity, and ensuring operational continuity. You will work closely with engineers, architects, and business leaders to create robust governance models, design technology roadmaps, and implement security frameworks to protect mission-critical enterprise applications.

You will lead a high-energy, top-performing team of engineers and product managers, working alongside technology and business leaders to shape the vision and drive the execution of transformative data initiatives that make a real impact.

Key Responsibilities:

Lead the design and implementation of enterprise-level technology architecture, security frameworks, and platform engineering solutions.

Oversee the full security lifecycle of our unified data platform, ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements.

Strengthen platform security, ensuring alignment with industry best practices and regulatory standards.

Optimize system performance, availability, scalability, and efficiency across enterprise platforms.

Drive enterprise modernization efforts, ensuring seamless integration with existing IT infrastructure.

Establish and maintain governance models, security standards, and risk management frameworks.

Develop and deploy automated security monitoring, vulnerability assessments, and identity management solutions.

Spearhead the adoption of CI/CD pipelines, DevOps methodologies, and Infrastructure-as-Code (e.g., AWS Cloud Development Kit, Azure Bicep).

Enhance disaster recovery, business continuity, and platform resilience strategies.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including technology teams and external vendors, to ensure enterprise solutions align with business objectives.

Lead and mentor a team of engineers, providing technical guidance and fostering a culture of growth and continuous learning.

Contribute to strategic decision-making for enterprise investments, cybersecurity risk mitigation, and operational efficiency.

Collaborate with senior engineers to shape a long-term technology roadmap that reduces operational burdens, ensures scalability, and improves operational sustainability.

Align cross-team priorities to improve BP’s ability to scale efficiently and securely.

What We're Looking For:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related technical field.

proven experience in enterprise technology, security, and operations, particularly in large-scale, global environments.

Proven experience with CI/CD pipelines, DevOps practices, and Infrastructure-as-Code tools (e.g., AWS CDK, Azure Bicep).

Deep knowledge of ITIL, Agile, and enterprise IT governance frameworks.

Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, Java, or Scala.

Experience with data pipeline frameworks (e.g., Apache Airflow, Kafka, Spark) and cloud-based data platforms (AWS, GCP, Azure).

Expertise in database technologies (SQL, NoSQL, Data Lakes) and data modeling.

Core Competencies:

Advanced technical expertise in cloud platforms such as Microsoft Azure, AWS, Databricks, and Palantir.

Strong understanding of data ingestion pipelines, governance, security, and data visualization.

Experience designing, deploying, and optimizing multi-cloud data platforms supporting large-scale, cloud-native workloads.

Hands-on experience with performance tuning, data indexing, and distributed query optimization.

Expertise in real-time and batch data streaming architectures.

Preferred Skills:

Proven success navigating global, highly regulated environments with a focus on compliance, security, and enterprise-wide risk management.

Expertise in applying AI/ML-driven automation to optimize data engineering workflows.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.