Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

As a Senior Database Engineer, you’ll design, build, and maintain scalable data infrastructure that supports advanced analytics, modeling, and business intelligence. You’ll play a critical role in enabling data-driven decision-making by ensuring robust, efficient, and scalable data pipelines.

Join a dynamic, high-performing team of engineers working at the forefront of technology. You’ll collaborate with innovative leaders and experts to shape and deliver cutting-edge compute and data platforms that drive real-world impact.

Key Responsibilities

Collaborate in cross-functional teams with data engineers, software engineers, data scientists, and business stakeholders.

Architect, implement, and maintain scalable and reliable data infrastructure.

Develop, integrate, and maintain software to process, manage, and ensure the quality of data.

Apply software engineering best practices including code reviews, automated testing, and documentation.

Design and maintain secure, compliant software and CI/CD pipelines.

Ensure service reliability by following site reliability engineering (SRE) practices, including on-call rotations and SLA management.

Build and manage infrastructure as code; containerize server deployments.

Mentor team members and contribute to improving developer velocity and team performance.

Qualifications & Skills

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science or a related field—or equivalent practical experience.

Proven experience designing and operating scalable data platforms and services.

Strong programming skills in TypeScript, C#, and Python .

. Deep expertise in SQL , including writing, optimizing, and maintaining complex queries.

, including writing, optimizing, and maintaining complex queries. Experience with data modeling, schema design, and scalable architecture.

Proficiency in building and maintaining data integration pipelines across diverse platforms.

Knowledge of database performance optimization techniques such as indexing and partitioning.

Excellent collaboration skills and the ability to lead technical initiatives through influence.

Commitment to continuous improvement, operational excellence, and learning.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.