Senior Delivery Advisor - Reward and Benefits

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.

The role will assure that compensation programs and policies across Latin America conform with local market practices and are in compliance with legal and BP requirements. The role implements and maintains the Reward and Benefits processes and programs, analyzing policies, procedures and rules, participating in the strategic planning of the area, to support decision making in Pensions and Benefits committees.

IMPORTANT! Please submit your CV in English

Key accountabilities

Ongoing delivery of bonus plans, equity programs, performance management, pay, allowances, and other reward-related activities

Conduct competitiveness reviews, job evaluations, and manage non-standard packages, buy-outs, and retention strategies

Support the annual pay review process, including market data analysis and pay range definition

Coordinate local activities required for equity program administration and for the Sales incentive program (SIP) administration for the Americas

Manage local reward & wellbeing vendors/suppliers

Negotiate and renew local benefits contracts for Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, and Chile

Monitor health plan performance to identify trends than may impact renewal negotiations

Coordinate health committee meetings and support contract negotiations with health plan providers

Manage pension plan, including enrollment process, vendor management, and employee education

Support any local collective bargaining agreement negotiations and implement outcomes

Lead local benefits and pension committees

Support projects across the region

Job criteria and essential requirements

Bachelor’s degree in finance, economics, or business or any related field

Minimum of 5 years of experience in reward and/or benefits operations or a similar role

Strong knowledge of compensation and benefits practices across LATAM

Vendor management experience

Strong reward operational skills

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, particularly Excel

Advanced proficiency in Portuguese and English, Spanish is an advantage.

Additional criteria

Experience working in a multinational organization is desirable

Proficiency in HRIS and payroll systems

Ability to work in a fast-paced and dynamic environment

Ability to manage multiple tasks and projects simultaneously, prioritizing activities to maximize value

Strong analytical, problem solving, and attention to detail skills establishing and executing priorities

Strong influencing and communication ability to build consensus and engagement with key team members at all levels and across organizational boundaries and geographies

Positive relationship management and interpersonal skills, building and maintaining relationships with diverse customers and stakeholders across multiple teams

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process and to perform crucial job functions.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

