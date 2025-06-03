Senior Delivery Manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

You will work with

The enterprise platforms team focuses on delivering and maintaining core digital platforms, products, and services used across bp’s global businesses. They maintain and develop platforms and components that provide safe, secure, reliable, and operable at an optimized cost.

This provides a solid foundation and promotes reuse, enabling teams serving individual business units to focus on delivering business value by bringing products and services to market in an agile manner and at a rapid pace.

Let me tell you about the role

A Delivery Manager translates strategy into actionable steps to drive the delivery of products, platforms, and services. This is a hands-on role that focuses on day-to-day decision making to ensure the right products, platforms and services are built efficiently. This role makes decisions on feature development and works to balance competing priorities. They ensure deliverables meet quality, budget, and timeline constraints and work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment with business goals and deliver impactful solutions.

What you will deliver

Technology delivery management:

Oversee projects, products, platforms, and business processes to achieve desired business outcomes.

Create and manage roadmaps, schedules, and budgets.

Partner with globally with stakeholders, development teams, and business units to drive alignment and deliver on strategic objectives.

Track project progress, resolve dependencies, and ensure continuous delivery of value.

Data-driven decision-making:

Monitor a product, platform, or service's health and key performance characteristics.

Optimize performance, ensure compliance, and optimize operation for a product, platform, or service.

Champion transparency across bp by showcasing work in progress, information radiators, and key metrics.

Seek regular feedback from internal collaborators and users and drive continual improvement.

Resource and vendor management:

Strategically manage internal teams, external suppliers, and technology partners.

Balance capacity and ensure efficient delivery without compromising quality.

Financial management:

Oversee budget planning, allocation, and tracking.

Monitor financial performance, control costs, and provide accurate reporting.

Support decision-making to optimize resource utilization across projects, platforms, or services.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

At this level, the Delivery Manager leads multiple, interdependent projects or programs in support of strategic objectives. They manage cross-functional teams, exhibit strong leadership, mentor junior team members and influence stakeholders across the organization. They optimize resource allocation, manage finances, resolve complex dependencies, optimize processes, and foster high-performing, collaborative teams.

Required capabilities:

Outstanding communication and influence skills

Ability to clearly and effectively articulate complex ideas.

Ability to engage with a broad range of collaborators and prioritize demands.

Motivated by solving complex problems

A passion for making things happen

Excellence in balancing strategic priorities with tactical execution

Solid attention to detail.

Preferred experience:

Significant experience working across complex, globally dispersed businesses.

Computer Science degree or equivalent work experience.

Successful application of Agile, Lean, and project delivery methods.

About bp

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Automation, Integration



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.