Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

You will work with:

As an integral part of bp's Digital Security Integration team, you will connect with bp's digital security community to drive impactful and consistent outcomes that align with our security strategy. By partnering with our customers, you will deliver projects that are integral to our overarching security programme, making a significant impact across all teams within bp's digital security organization.

In this role, you will work closely with the Principal, Digital Security Integration, and collaborate with all members of the Integration team to execute our strategy effectively.

Let me tell you about the role

The Senior Delivery Manager plays a critical role translating strategy into actionable steps and driving successful delivery of impactful outcomes across digital security. This hands-on role is focused on day-to-day decision-making and ensuring the right projects, programmes, products and services are being built and delivered efficiently. This role makes key decisions on project roadmaps, balances stakeholder priorities, and ensures that deliverables are built to meet quality, budget, and timeline requirements. They work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment with digital security goals and customer needs, enabling the seamless delivery of impactful solutions.

What you will deliver

· Technology delivery management: Oversee projects involving the development and implementation of products, platforms, and business processes to achieve desired business outcomes. Create and manage roadmaps, schedules, and budgets. Act as the main liaison between stakeholders, development teams, and business units globally dispersed, at various levels within and outside of bp. Incorporate Agile frameworks to align and track project progress, resolve dependencies, and ensure continuous delivery of value.

· Data-driven decision-making: Monitor a project, programme, product, platform, or service's health and key performance characteristics to increase performance, ensure compliance, and optimize operation. Champion transparency across teams by showcasing work in progress, elevating metrics and seeking regular feedback from collaborators and users.

· Resource and vendor management: Strategically manage internal teams, external suppliers, and technology partners to balance capacity and ensure efficient delivery without compromising quality.

· Financial management: Oversee budget planning, allocation, and tracking to ensure alignment with business objectives. Monitor financial performance, control costs, and deliver accurate reporting to support decision-making and optimize resource utilization across projects, platforms, or services.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

· Tertiary level education or equivelent work experience

· Excellence in balancing strategic priorities with tactical execution, with solid attention to detail.

· Outstanding communication and influence skills, with the ability to engage with a broad range of collaborators and prioritize demands

· Motivated by the challenges of solving complex problems and a passion for making things happen

· Some understanding of cyber security frameworks, standards, and best practices is desirable, but not essential

The Delivery Manager at this level demonstrates ownership of delivering initiatives involving multiple stakeholders and teams. They effectively lead delivery teams, balancing strategic priorities with tactical execution to achieve business outcomes. They guide resource planning and financial tracking, ensuring budgets and timelines are met without compromising quality. They act as the main point of contact for stakeholders, managing expectations, and resolving escalated risks and dependencies. They promote Agile methodologies and continuously improve team performance through feedback and process optimization.

About bp

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.