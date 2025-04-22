Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

The Senior Demand Analyst will provide in-depth analytical and system operational support to the Demand Management Process. The role provides insight and challenge, along with maintaining and managing a formal, structured and regionally consistent Demand management process. The process must incorporate continuous improvement and strategically look to achieve excellence in integrated business management. The Demand Management process consists of four key activities: Demand Planning and Forecasting, Communicating Demand, Demand Execution and Demand Control. The Demand Analyst is considered as a key role to support the implementation and facilitation of these sub-processes.

Why join to our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

Key Accountabilities:

Adhering with the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems of GBS

Contribute positively to achieving individual, team and organisational targets.

Provide accurate information to both business customers and support teams through the correct use of all information technology systems.

Develop and maintain a professional working relationship with internal and external stakeholders.

Compliance with Company Policies

Ensure data is accurately entered and maintained in all systems, minimising errors and resultant financial losses

Provide day-to-day technical/system support to Demand Analyst team through being an escalation point for raising issues and an interface with Regional Demand team, Offshore Support Teams and IT&S as required to resolve and track progress of issues

Participate in system / data testing to support enhancements, change requests, and ERP system roll out

Cooparate with Global and Kinaxis SME team on technical development and system improvments to improve the Forecast Accuracy

Support Demand Analysts with creating advance analytical templates and suggest standared solutions

Hold ownership of a sub-set of the Demand Management process, including ownership of data input and output from the Demand Planning systems. Proactively driving forecast accuracy and bias improvement

Analyse trends and understands business activity in order to provide challenge and make recommendations to improve the accuracy of the Demand Plan

Support the Demand Manager by actively seeking and challenging all inputs into the Demand plan

Participate in business management processes and meetings in cluster markets as defined by LBM

Influence the Demand Management process that triggers forecast accuracy and hence contribute to customer excellence and to value generation for the company

Maintain close relationship with Supply Chain, to provide clear insights into Demand Plans, and be the key integration point for supply distruptions, demand control and supply balancing process.

Establish and foster strong business relationships with leaders in other functions (Finance, Supply Chain, Sales, Marketing, Pricing) in support of the Demand planning process

Education:

University/College degree preferably in economics

Experience and requirements:

Minimum of 3-5 years previous operational experience in Supply Chain and strong commercial acumen is a must

Experience in Sales and Customer management within the Lubricants business, finance or supply chain is desirable

Experience of working with a diverse team across different geographies

Experience and knowledge of sales forecasting processes is a must

Experience of SAP APO/ Kinaxis demand planning tool is a must

Experience in demand management process is an advantage

Absolute fluency in “business English” is mandatory

Desirable:

Very strong analytical skills – able to analyse and summarise complex information and prepared to drive performance improvements

Strong impact, interpersonal, influence and communication skills with proven capability and potential to make a significant contribution to the business.

Good understanding of cross-service functions relating to the business commercial activities

High level understaning of sales demand planning and supply planning processes

Must demonstrate high level of proficiency in Excel and show an advanced level aptitude for systems applications (SAP)

Ability to work under time pressure and to prioritize multiple tasks

High level of customer focus

High degree of energy, stamina and resilience, combined with a “can do” attitude

Process improvement mind-set

Change management skills

Good presentation skills



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



