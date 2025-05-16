This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero ‎world. All without compromising our operational risk management.

Working with us, you can do this by:

deploying our integrated capability and standards in service of our net zero and ‎safety ambitions

driving our digital transformation and pioneering new business models

collaborating to deliver competitive customer-focused energy solutions

originating, scaling and commercializing innovative ideas, and creating ground-breaking new ‎businesses from them

protecting us by assuring management of our greatest physical and digital risks.

Because together we are:

Originators, builders, guardians and disruptors.‎

Engineers, technologists, scientists and entrepreneurs.‎

Empathetic, curious, creative and inclusive.

Role Synopsis:

The Senior DevOps Engineer leads operational excellence for bp Customer Identity and Consent Platforms. This hands-on role combines site reliability engineering (SRE) principles, observability leadership, and incident management to ensure the platforms deliver scalable, highly available, and self-service-ready experiences for both consumers and internal development teams. You help evolve operational models, automate issue resolution, and build a culture of proactive service support while shaping the next generation of platform operations.

Key Accountabilities:

1. Operational Leadership:

Own and evolve operations for both Identity and Consent Platforms using SRE practices.

Manage 3rd-party operations teams and define an effective, scalable operating model.

Serve as primary on-call escalation point for P1/P2 major incidents.

2. Incident Management:

Lead incident response, root cause analysis, and follow-through remediation for platform outages or degradations.

Continuously improve incident handling by creating and maintaining runbooks and standard operating procedures.

3. Automation & ZeroOps:

Identify recurring issues and automate resolution processes.

Contribute to a ZeroOps vision by minimizing manual tasks through scripting, workflows, and service management integration.

4. Observability & Monitoring:

Define and continuously refine platform health indicators, metrics, and alerting standards.

Enable proactive detection and automated responses to availability or performance issues.

5. Developer Experience & Internal Support:

Establish Operations as the first point of contact for internal developers and Tech Leads.

Support flawless onboarding for new products to the platforms and advance the developer self-service model.

6. Capability Development & Coaching:

Foster a high-performance operations culture across employee and vendor teams.

Provide mentorship to early-career engineers and coach across technical skill levels.

7. Technical Contribution:

Remain hands-on where required, gaining deep knowledge of the platform and contributing to issue resolution and feature delivery

Essential Education & Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, IT Operations, or a related technical field.

5+ years of relevant experience.

Strong experience in leading production support for global, high-availability platforms, with on-call and incident management responsibilities.

Experience with observability tooling (e.g., Grafana, Splunk, ELK stack), including metric collection, alerting, and querying observability data.

Proficient with JavaScript frameworks like Next.js, React, or Angular.

Ability to establish a proactive support model, including health monitoring, alerting, and customer issue prevention.

Skilled in defining and implementing automated operations workflows, reducing repeat manual effort.

Excellent communication and collaborator management skills.

Experience supporting consumer-facing systems with a strong focus on reliability and user experience.

Proven track record to coach multi-functional teams, including internal staff and external vendor teams.

Logical, analytical problem solver with a methodical solving approach.

Desirable Criteria:

Working knowledge of identity and access management protocols such as OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect (OIDC).

Experience working with DevOps or SRE teams in complex, distributed environments.

Familiarity with self-service platform enablement and developer experience tools.

Exposure to CI/CD pipelines, cloud infrastructure, and platform engineering practice

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



