Production & Operations



Wells Group



Would you like to join bp and help us embed a strong integrated operating culture to support the delivery of safe, reliable and efficient operations?

We are looking for a Senior Drilling Engineer for our bp team in Baku, Azerbaijan!

In this position you will be supporting the team in successfully delivering wells drilled within the targeted time and budget, providing drilling engineering support during operations, and conducting activities in compliance with functional processes & policies and external local regulations.

We are building a talent pool to identify skilled professionals for potential Drilling Engineer opportunities at bp Azerbaijan. By applying, you are expressing your interest in being considered for upcoming roles as they become available.

Applications are welcome through extended period of time, allowing us to assess candidates using our standard selection and assessment process when new opportunities open.

Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani nationals only.

We expect you to

Be accountable for rigorous well engineering and its integration into the drilling operations plans to support safe, efficient delivery of reliable wells.

Ensure compliance with bp Operating Management System, bp Practices, basis of designs and regulatory requirements for well construction.

Work with the multi-discipline team to develop and document well design options including key risks and mitigations.

Drive standardization and utilization of best practice in engineering to ensure continuous improvement in well design, execution and cost efficiencies.

Capture and utilize lessons learned, develop end of well reports and applicable success stories and non-conformance reports.

Prepare well cost estimates and monitor daily costs while drilling.

Manage the contractor relationship, and safely implement Contractor Improvement Plans (including KPIs, cost driver controls, monitor spend, etc.) and drive continuous improvement.

In this role, we have the requirements

Education

University degree in Science/ Engineering or equivalent technical degree

Well Control for Subsea and Surface Supervisory Level to Industry Accreditation for example (IADC, IWCF or equivalent)

Skills and experience:

10 years of domestic and/or international experience as a drilling engineer with experience in planning and executing offshore wells.

Proficiency in tubular design theory and related software (i.e. StressCheck).

Advanced knowledge in Wellbore Positioning and Wellbore Trajectory design and relevant software (i.e. COMPASS).

Professional level of Drilling Fluids and Cement design and ability to interpret outputs from cement placement modeling software and perform hydraulic simulations in DrillBench and WellPlan.

Experience in coaching and mentoring junior engineers and performing self-verification of detailed engineering work to ensure that standards are met.

Strong communication, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment and communicate at all levels

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.