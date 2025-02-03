Senior Electrical​ Engineer - Site Projects - TSI

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis:

The Senior Electrical Engineer will join the bpTSI discipline engineering team to provide deep electrical engineering expertise, oversight, judgment and support to the Production & Operations (P&O) bp Solutions (bpS) Site Projects Team. This role is based at the bp Pune office but may also require contractor facing work at major engineering contractor offices intermittently.

Provide electrical engineering expertise within the P&O bp Solutions Site Projects teams.

Deliver, support, review, and approve technical deliverables in service of site projects, across all phases of project execution

Support the Site Projects Team and Engineering Contractor(s) to deliver electrical engineering scopes, including to

provide technical oversight, review, guidance and approval of design engineering and construction contractor deliverables

electrical equipment specification and selection as well as engineering package technical content

review technical bid analysis of equipment.

provide technical evaluations of requests for exceptions/deviations to specifications or standards.

determine risks to project delivery and ensure adequate risk mitigation plans are in place

provide electrical engineering expertise to project MoCs and to site projects / modifications

assure quality and consistency in electrical equipment delivery on projects

Review of Vendor documents and drawings

Assist in preparation of factory acceptance test (FAT) and site acceptance test (SAT) plans.

Lead resolution of complex technical issues for electrical equipment.

Support other engineers in the ICE discipline engineering team to deliver electrical engineering expertise through mentoring, coaching and peer review

Coach earlier career engineers to aid in their technical and professional development

Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety culture and behaviors

Record relevant lessons learned in the bp shared learning system, escalate as necessary and incorporate into local activities, both in the discipline engineering community as well as the site projects teams; and follow through to drive incorporation into specifications, practices and procedures

Support performance management through implementation, measurement, and analysis of relevant KPI’s to drive continuous improvement. Must have educational qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering

Preferred education/certifications:

Chartered Engineer or registered professional engineer

Minimum years of relevant experience:

12 years in oil and gas/petrochemical/ refining/ chemical or equivalent, with minimum eight (8) years’ experience of Engineering work in Capital projects. Strong preference will be given to experience in brownfield projects.

Total years of experience:12+ Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Substantial experience and understanding of engineering, maintenance and operation of electrical equipment including troubleshooting support, reliability, obsolescence and equipment lifecycle issues, alarms management, digital security, and software in oil & gas processing facilities

Substantial experience supporting greenfield and brownfield projects, including concept design and analysis

FEL-3 and Detailed Engineering experience on projects

Experience with a variety of voltage systems, from 120V to 13.8kV

Project experience of switchboards, transformers, motors, cable sizing

Working knowledge of electrical equipment design, specification, analysis including engineering calculations, in addition to installation, repair, maintenance and electrical safe working practices

Practical working knowledge of governing codes, industry standards (API, IEC, NEN, ATEX, IEEE, BS) and local regulations relevant to Electrical engineering, and proven practical application of engineering standards and practices for Electricalequipment

Track record of improving safety and reliability at the electrical facility through engagement and influence

Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to interact effectively with people at all levels

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Experienced in electrical systems design and maintenance, with a focus on transformers, power distribution, and emergency/back-up power equipment

Proficient in remote teamwork and collaborative delivery

Demonstrated success in cross-functional engineering improvements

Skilled in brownfield modifications, equipment skid package design, front-end engineering, and technical evaluation

Site construction and commissioning experience

Proven track record in risk management and electrical safety

Consistently delivers results under pressure.

Experience in site construction & commissioning

You will work with

Site Projects Engineering Manager

Engineering Contractor(s)

ICE Field Engineering Team

Other bp Field Engineers

bp Solutions Site Projects Teams

Electrical equipment and systems suppliers

Operations & Maintenance personnel

Refinery Teams



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

