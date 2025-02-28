Job summary

Technology



IT&S Group



This role collaborates closely with the Business Teams, ERP Sustain & Operations Team & the ERP Transformation Programme to design and implement best-in-class solutions in SAP. You will work alongside business stakeholders, enterprise architects, functional consultants, and third-party vendors to develop and integrate the solution. This role will work within the Technology DevOps Team and is expected to work in close collaboration with geographically diverse stakeholders including Global Functional and Technical Product Managers and Owners and to collaborate with wider teams within Technology!

As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer you will play a critical role in leading the design, development, configuration, integration, testing and ultimate implementation and support of our SAP solution. You will be responsible for defining and managing business requirements from business team members using structured business analysis tools, techniques and methodologies, to ensure that delivered Technology products and solutions successfully meet those needs, and that business users' expectations are met. You will be part of a DevOps team and will be expected to adopt the Agile framework around all aspect of the Product delivery and operations. You will be expected to engage other Technology teams such as Architecture, Application Support, Digital Security and so on as required to deliver agreed activity.

Requirement Gathering & Documentation: Interact closely with business team members to gather business requirements, translate them into functional and/or technical specifications, and document them for implementation.

Deliver the solution design, configuration and customization of a system to meet the business process design and business requirements in line with the Product led organization.

Supports the Business Process Team, Business Stakeholders and Product Managers to validate business requirements then to drive common process and functional solutions globally.

Carry out the solution prototype and conduct a conference room pilot to validate the configuration design and explore fit/gap resolution options.

Complete the associated solution design document including the Configuration Rationale documentation.

Enter the configuration into the “gold” or master configuration client and prepare it for migration and transport to the next environment(s) as defined in the system landscape.

Coordinate/Participate in testing, including unit test, regression test and user acceptance test.

Finish the appropriate documentation required by the testers, deployment team and application support team

Collaboration & Communication: Act as a liaison between business partners and technical teams, ensuring effective communication and alignment throughout the implementation process.

Continuous Improvement: Monitor the performance of the system post-implementation, gather feedback, and find opportunities for continuous improvement.

Vendor/Partner Management: Collaborate with external vendors or partners involved in the implementation, ensuring outcome meet expectations and timelines.

Knowledge Sharing: Share standard processes, lessons learned, and insights gained from the implementation with relevant teams for organizational learning and improvement.

As an SAP Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer, your role is critical in bridging business requirements with SAP capabilities, ensuring the effective utilization of these functionalities to enhance asset management processes and drive operational efficiency.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives.

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

16 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave)

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



