Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

You will work with

bp is transforming and at our Digital Hub in Pune we are growing the digital expertise and solutions needed to advance the global energy transition.

Digital Engineering are a team of technology and software specialists providing innovative, custom-built or customized software and technical platforms to bp colleagues and external users.

Let me tell you about the role

As an Integration Senior Enterprise Tech Engineer, you are a senior member of a team creating Application Integration solutions for BP colleagues and external users.

Your team’s mission is to be the digital provider of choice to your area of BP – delivering innovation at speed where it's wanted, and day-in-day-out reliability where it's needed. You will operate in a dynamic and commercially focussed environment, with the resources of one of the world's largest Digital organisations and leading Digital and IT vendors working with you. You will be part of growing and strengthening our technical talent base – experts coming together to solve BP and the world’s problems.

What you will deliver

Lead enterprise technology architecture, security frameworks, and platform engineering across enterprise landscapes.

Oversee the end-to-end security of enterprise platforms, ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements.

Drive enterprise operations excellence, optimising system performance, availability, and scalability.

Provide leadership in enterprise modernization and transformation, ensuring seamless integration with enterprise IT.

Establish governance, security standards, and risk management strategies aligned with global security policies.

Design and implement automated security monitoring, vulnerability assessments, and identity management solutions for enterprise environments.

Drive CI/CD, DevOps, and Infrastructure-as-Code adoption for enterprise deployments.

Ensure disaster recovery, high availability, and resilience planning for enterprise platforms.

Engage with business leaders, technology teams, and external vendors to ensure enterprise solutions align with enterprise goals.

Mentor and lead enterprise security and operations teams, fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and continuous improvement.

Provide executive-level insights and technical recommendations on enterprise investments, cybersecurity threats, and operational risks

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical skills we need from you

Bachelors (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics or a hard science.

Years of experience: 8-12 years, with a minimum of 5-7 years of relevant experience.

Essential skills

SME in enterprise integration domain, should be able to design highly scalable integrations which involves with API, Messaging, Files, Databases, and cloud services

Experienced in Integration tools like TIBCO/MuleSoft, Apache Camel/ Spring Integration, Confluent Kafka...etc.

Expert in Enterprise Integration Patterns (EIPs) and iBlocks to build secure integrations

Willingness and ability to learn, to become skilled in at least one more cloud-native (AWS and Azure) integration solutions on top of your existing skillset.

Deep understanding of the Interface development lifecycle, including design, security, design patterns for extensible and reliable code, automated unit and functional testing, CI/CD and telemetry

Demonstrated understanding of modern technologies like Cloud native, containers, serverless

Emerging Technology Monitoring

Application Support

Strong inclusive leadership and people management

Stakeholder Management

Embrace a culture of continuous improvement

Skills that set you apart

Agile methodologies

ServiceNow

Risk Management

Systems Development Management

Monitoring and telemetry tools

User Experience Analysis

Cybersecurity and compliance

Key Behaviors:

Empathetic: Cares about our people, our community and our planet

Curious: Seeks to explore and excel

Creative: Imagines the extraordinary

Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other

About bp

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

