Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

You will work with

You will lead a high-energy, top-performing team of engineers and product managers, working alongside technology and business leaders to shape the vision and drive the execution of transformative platform initiatives that make a real impact.

Let me tell you about the role

As a Staff Core Product Tooling Services Manager, you will play a strategic role in shaping and securing enterprise-wide technology landscapes, ensuring their resilience, performance, and compliance. You will provide deep expertise in security, infrastructure, and operational excellence, driving large-scale transformation and automation initiatives. Your role will encompass platform architecture, system integration, cybersecurity, and operational continuity. You will be collaborating with engineers, architects, and business collaborators, working to establish robust governance models, technology roadmaps, and innovative security frameworks to safeguard critically important enterprise applications.

What you will deliver

Lead a team of enterprise platform engineers in designing, developing, and delivering high-quality platforms and services.

Act as a technical guide, mentor, and coach, providing guidance and support to the team.

Set squad goals, prioritize initiatives, and implement in a product-led, empowered environment.

Attract, hire, and retain top engineering talent while fostering a diverse and inclusive team.

Communicate effectively with team members, collaborators, and customers.

Ensure quality in enterprise platform engineering at the squad level.

Collaborate with other teams to drive cohesive and scalable solutions.

Promote standard methodologies, maintainable code, clear documentation, and high-quality deliverables.

Coordinate with internal and external audit teams to support security, software licensing, and regulatory audits, ensuring accurate documentation and compliance.

Work with multi-functional teams to implement new controls and procedures addressing compliance gaps or risks.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical skills we need from you

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related technical field.

6+ years of experience in enterprise technology, site reliability, and cloud operations in large-scale environments.

4+ years of experience building, leading, and running high-performance service engineering teams, with a focus on reliability, automation, and customer success.

Deep knowledge of ITIL, Agile, and enterprise IT governance frameworks.

Essential skills

Deep expertise in crafting and maintaining highly available, scalable, and resilient distributed systems.

Expertise in incident management, disaster recovery, and proactive reliability engineering, ensuring high availability for mission-critical systems.

Experience in infrastructure automation, Infrastructure-as-Code (AWS Cloud Development Kit, Azure Bicep), and CI/CD pipelines.

Proven expertise in networking, storage, compute, and identity platforms, ensuring secure, scalable cloud infrastructure.

Skills that set you apart

Proven success navigating global, highly regulated environments, ensuring compliance, security, and enterprise-wide risk management.

Experience managing budgets up to $1M+, ensuring strategic alignment with product and business priorities.

A strong product-centric approach, enabling you to bridge the gap between engineering, operations, and business needs.

You employ strong senses of empathy and curiosity to build the best possible experiences for the users of your products



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.