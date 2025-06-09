Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

You will work with

You will lead a high-energy, top-performing team of engineers and product managers, working alongside technology and business leaders to shape the vision and drive the execution of transformative platform initiatives that make a real impact.

Let me tell you about the role

As a Senior Product Enablement Lead, you will play a strategic role in shaping and securing enterprise-wide technology landscapes, ensuring their resilience, performance, and compliance. You will provide deep expertise in security, infrastructure, and operational excellence, driving large-scale transformation and automation initiatives. Your role will encompass platform architecture, system integration, cybersecurity, and operational continuity. You will be collaborating with engineers, architects, and business stakeholders, working to establish robust governance models, technology roadmaps, and innovative security frameworks to safeguard critically important enterprise applications.

What you will deliver

Deliver platform engineering capabilities that support scalable, reliable, and secure infrastructure services.

Support enterprise modernization efforts and help integrate platform capabilities with enterprise IT systems.

Champion CI/CD, DevOps, and Infrastructure-as-Code practices across teams.

Enhance disaster recovery and resilience planning for core platforms and services.

Collaborate with technology teams and external vendors to ensure solutions align with business outcomes.

Lead and mentor engineering teams, fostering a culture of innovation, ownership, and continuous learning.

Contribute technical input on cybersecurity risks, operational decisions, and platform investments.

Guide the development of engineers through coaching, feedback, and technical mentorship.

Collaborate across squads to deliver scalable solutions and support long-term platform strategies!

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical skills we need from you

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related technical discipline.

5+ years of experience in enterprise technology, site reliability, and cloud operations in large-scale environments.

4+ years of experience building, leading, and running high-performance service engineering teams, with a focus on reliability, automation, and customer success.

Deep knowledge of ITIL, Agile, and enterprise IT governance frameworks.

Essential skills

Deep expertise in crafting and maintaining highly available, scalable, and resilient distributed systems.

Expertise in incident management, disaster recovery, and proactive reliability engineering, ensuring high availability for critically important systems.

Experience in infrastructure automation, Infrastructure-as-Code (AWS Cloud Development Kit, Azure Bicep), and CI/CD pipelines.

Proven expertise in networking, storage, compute, and identity platforms, ensuring secure, scalable cloud infrastructure.

Skills that set you apart

Proven success navigating global, highly regulated environments, ensuring compliance, security, and enterprise-wide risk management.

Experience managing budgets up to $1M+, ensuring strategic alignment with product and business priorities.

A strong product-centric approach, enabling you to bridge the gap between engineering, operations, and business needs.

You employ strong senses of empathy and curiosity to build the best possible experiences for the users of your products

About bp

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Even though the job is advertised as full time, please contact the hiring manager or the recruiter as flexible working arrangements may be considered.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.