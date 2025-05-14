Job summary

Your role will be in support of Castrol Global Pricing Products, which includes Vistex, Nova and PIVOT. Vistex is an established pricing tool that will be phased out in the mid-term. Nova and PIVOT are still in the project/development stages. Nova is a custom tool designed to lead “price variation formulas” (index-based pricing), bringing considerable value to Castrol by replacing disparate global, manual processes. PIVOT is a large pricing transformation program of work that is starting the delivery phase. It includes business transformation and standardization, as well as a state-of-the-art ERP agnostic pricing tool, which will be a PROS SaaS solution. In addition, Castrol is co-innovating with PROS to develop an integrated Rebate solution. PIVOT is a high value, business-critical project.

Working under the guidance of the Castrol Global Pricing Products Technical Lead, you will have a unique opportunity to participate in the initial design, build and deployment as well as establishing the new service line for PIVOT. Additionally, you will gain experience in decommissioning a service line.

Let me tell you about the role

As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer, you will play a role in shaping and securing enterprise-wide technology landscapes, ensuring their resilience, performance, and compliance. You will provide deep expertise in security, infrastructure, and operational excellence, driving large-scale transformation and automation initiatives. Your role will encompass platform architecture, system integration, cybersecurity, and operational continuity. You will be collaborating with technology senior leaders and architects working to establish robust technology roadmaps, and innovative security frameworks to safeguard critically important enterprise applications.

What you will deliver

Lead enterprise technology architecture, security frameworks, and platform engineering across enterprise landscapes.

Ensure the end-to-end security of enterprise platforms, ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements.

Drive enterprise operations excellence, optimising system performance, availability, and scalability.

Lead enterprise modernization and transformation, ensuring seamless integration with enterprise IT.

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

Contribute to governance, security standards, and risk management strategies aligned with global security policies.

Design and implement automated security monitoring, vulnerability assessments, and identity management solutions for enterprise environments.

Drive CI/CD, DevOps, test automation and Infrastructure-as-Code adoption for enterprise deployments.

Ensure disaster recovery, high availability, and resilience planning for enterprise platforms.

Engage with business leaders, technology teams, and external vendors to ensure enterprise solutions align with enterprise goals.

Mentor and lead enterprise security and operations teams, encouraging a culture of excellence, innovation, and continuous improvement.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical skills we need from you

Bachelor’s degree in technology, Engineering, or a related field.

5+ years of experience in enterprise technology, security, and operations in large-scale global environments.

Excellent communication skills and ability to communicate with your peers through to senior leaders.

Deep knowledge of ITIL, Agile, and enterprise IT governance frameworks.

A passion for emerging technology trends, security best practices, and innovation.

Essential skills

Technology Specialism : Applies their technology specialism to the coding and configuration of technology solutions within their specialist area(s). Includes management of the SDLC and delivery methodology appropriate to the area of technology specialism, quality management approach for code / config, and test methodologies appropriate for the specialism

Operational excellence : Management of continuous business outcomes, management of operational risk, availability, capacity, and management of all operational and compliance requirements of the specialist technology area

Project management : Applies project management principles and practice appropriate to the technology specialism to lead change to meet evolving business needs

Financial management : Skilled in the optimisation of financial outcomes to ensure work is continually optimised for the best price/risk outcome in collaboration with business partners

5+ years of experience working on production systems. You’ll have supported these production systems through on-call rotations

Understanding and experience with accounting systems and principles, especially accruals, amortization, GL postings, and subledger to GL reconciliations.

Understanding of basic pricing concepts such as discounts, promotions, rebates and trade loans.

Skills that set you apart

You have a product-centric mindset that you used to understand business needs. You have the technical and interpersonal skills to collaboratively craft scalable systems and engineering solutions that meet those needs

You employ strong senses of empathy and curiosity to build the best possible experiences for the users of your products

You focus on delighting customers with outstanding user experiences and customer service

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reinvent energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to crafting a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

What we offer:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives.

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (hybrid 60/40 in-office)!

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

12 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave).



