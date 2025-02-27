Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

You Will Work With

This role is a key part of the Enterprise Security & Compliance Team, responsible for ensuring the security, identity management, and regulatory compliance of enterprise IT and ERP platforms. You will collaborate with security architects, ERP solution teams, IAM specialists, compliance officers, cloud security teams, and external technology partners to ensure secure and compliant enterprise technology operations.

Let Me Tell You About the Role

As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer – Security, Identity & Compliance, you will be responsible for leading security design, identity governance, compliance assurance, and risk mitigation strategies across ERP and enterprise applications. You will play a significant role in securing business operations, ensuring that enterprise platforms, including SAP S/4HANA, Oracle, and other cloud-based solutions, meet industry security standards and regulatory requirements.

This role requires deep expertise in cybersecurity, IAM, regulatory compliance (SOX, GDPR, ISO 27001), and ERP security frameworks. You will provide technical leadership in security standard methodologies, continuous monitoring, and incident response while ensuring that security strategies align with business objectives and compliance mandates.

What You Will Deliver

Lead security architecture and identity governance for ERP platforms, ensuring compliance with security frameworks and access control policies.

Develop and implement Identity & Access Management (IAM) policies, including Role-Based Access Control (RBAC), Single Sign-On (SSO), and Privileged Access Management (PAM).

Ensure secure integration of ERP solutions (SAP S/4HANA, Oracle ERP, and third-party applications) with identity providers (Azure AD, Okta, Ping Identity, etc.).

Lead all aspects of risk assessment, threat modelling, and vulnerability management for ERP environments, ensuring proactive security risk mitigation.

Collaborate with compliance teams to ensure that ERP security controls meet SOX, GDPR, ISO 27001, NIST, and industry regulatory requirements.

Drive SAP security standard methodologies, including segregation of duties (SoD), GRC (Governance, Risk, and Compliance), and user provisioning automation.

Implement and handle security monitoring tools, SIEM solutions, and incident response frameworks for ERP systems.

Work closely with business collaborators and IT teams to define security policies, security-by-design principles, and ERP access governance.

Ensure ERP data protection and encryption strategies, leading data security for critical financial, HR, and operational information.

Conduct regular security audits, penetration testing, and compliance reporting, ensuring continuous improvement of security posture.

Develop disaster recovery (DR) and business continuity (BC) security frameworks, ensuring resilience against cyber threats.

Provide security advisory support for ERP cloud migrations, SAP RISE adoption, and hybrid ERP security models.

Lead third-party security assessments, ensuring that vendors, system integrators, and cloud providers implement to security and compliance requirements.

Lead security awareness and training programs, ensuring teams are informed about the latest ERP security threats and compliance requirements.

What You Will Need to Be Successful (Experience and Qualifications)

Essential

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Cybersecurity, Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field.

10+ years of experience in security engineering, identity management, and compliance within enterprise IT environments.

Strong expertise in ERP security (SAP S/4HANA, Oracle ERP, Workday, or similar platforms).

Experience implementing IAM, including Role-Based Access Control (RBAC), MFA, and Zero Trust Security models.

Deep knowledge of security governance, compliance mandates (SOX, GDPR, NIST, ISO 27001), and risk management frameworks.

Hands-on experience with SIEM platforms, security monitoring, vulnerability scanning, and incident response automation.

Strong technical experience in SAP GRC (Governance, Risk & Compliance), security roles configuration, and access control frameworks.

Expertise in security architecture for cloud-based ERP environments, including SAP RISE, AWS, Azure, and hybrid security models.

Ability to analyze, recommend, and implement security automation tools, access monitoring, and compliance reporting solutions.

Strong stakeholder management and collaboration skills, with the ability to engage with IT leadership, security teams, and regulatory bodies.

Desired

Certifications such as CISSP, CISM, CRISC, SAP Security & GRC, or Azure Security Engineer.

Experience with AI/ML-driven security analytics and threat detection.

Exposure to Zero Trust Security models, blockchain security for ERP, and advanced cloud security solutions.

Prior experience working in regulated industries such as energy, finance, or manufacturing.

What we offer:

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives!

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture!

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

16 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave)

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reinvent energy for people and our planet. We strive to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to crafting a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided with reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.