Join our Technology Team and advance your career as a

Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer (m/f/d)

In this role You will:

Advocate and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Work as the lead engineer to develop and maintain IAM capability for Trading & Shipping in support of the financial and risk policies and controls.

Work with vendors providing relevant market solutions to deliver secure IAM management based on the appropriate technology platform.

Work with key collaborators to understand business priorities and requirements in support of a handled backlog of work.

Work with bp architects and the central IAM teams to develop a coordinated strategic direction that will continue to support the financial and regulatory requirements of the trading organization.

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Mentor others and become a conduit to connect the broader organization.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Build and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree or equivalent.

At least 2 years hands-on experience implementing and configuring enterprise IAM systems.

Strong communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate in a sophisticated business environment.

Java development experience.

Good knowledge and experience of working with RDBMS (e.g. Oracle, SQL).

Project Management experience delivering IT led projects.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



