This role is eligible for relocation within country

Customers & Products



Ethics & Compliance Group



As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a tour to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.

The Head of Ethics & Compliance Global Aviation (known internally as the Senior E&C Liaison or Senior ECL) drives the strategic direction of the programme and is a Leadership Team Member. The role is a trusted business advisor supporting Aviation to embed E&C globally across day-to-day operations by serving as the primary contact ​for global aviation ethics and compliance enquiries, advice and assurance and serving as a speak up channel. Promoting bp’s code, 'Who we are’ and speak-up culture. Participating in the concerns management and investigations process . Collaborating with the central E&C function and the broader bp ECL community leading a fit for purpose ECL Network in Aviation.

Title for this role internally is Senior Ethics & Compliance Lead.

Lead and present at critical governance meetings relating to the Aviation E&C programme.

Identification, assessment and monitoring of all risks, as well as supporting Counterparty Due Diligence, High Risk Agents, Non-Operated Joint Venture Risk Management.

Support the expansion and application of an E&C plan to lead the risks in Aviation globally.

Lead assessment of E&C risks (Anti-Bribery & Corruption, Anti-Money Laundering, Competition and Anti-trust, International Trade Regulations) in the annual review of risk management reporting (RMR) process in conjunction with the handling ECL for Customers & Products, central E&C function and bp Legal.

Provide ITR (Trade Sanctions) advice globally to Aviation and co-ordinate a comprehensive advisory service delivered by Regional ECLs.

Support and assist in the execution of E&C requirements, training, and communications.

Working with their communications partner, incorporate ethics and compliance into the Aviation annual communications plan.

Share standard methodologies and lessons learned with their entity/sub-entity as well as with the ECL community and the central E&C function.

Support business-level insights and actions that arise from the identification of weak signals related to the ethics and compliance/'Who we are’ indicators.

Lead the E&C strategy for Aviation globally.

Clearly and consistently demonstrate commitment to our code and 'Who we are’.

Being the primary point of contact for all ethics and compliance-related queries and support and the ‘go to’ guides for support on ethics and compliance matters.

Coordinating the entire process from the initial reporting of concerns to the final resolution. Ensuring detailed and fair investigations, maintaining confidentiality and integrity throughout.

Coordinate and review Aviation concerns, participating in Triage, appointing Qualified Local Investigators, and drafting recommendations (for Local Investigations).

Overall 12 years of experience with commercial, operational, business and JV management responsibilities including considerable advisory experience of international trade regulations (trade sanctions), ideally in aviation or related sector.

Shown ability to robustly hold compliance positions expertly and objectively, with the ability to exercise good judgement when pro-actively applying global compliance requirements across multiple regions/local jurisdictions.

Consistent record in collaborating with senior internal and external customers, and delivering strategic projects.

Creative and analytical, with commercial skill and flexibility.

Experience in leading teams and doing business in high-risk regions.

> Able to access and influence senior leaders to discuss E&C activities and issues with the ability to provide practical solutions.

> Strong presentation skills and ability to challenge senior business leaders when needed.

> Ability to maintain a level of independence and objectivity to speak up when there are risks to the company’s reputation or regulatory compliance.

> Able to lead and supervise the development and implementation of ethics and compliance strategies, plans and programmes.

> Ability to work along with customers across business and functions to support E&C.

> Strong strategic skills and well-developed intuition for business to think, act and influence in ways that support sustainable E&C culture in the business.

> Demonstrates practical decision making to support the business while maintaining E&C programme compliance

> Strong risk management and mitigation capability

> Able to evaluate the impact of changes in the bp code of conduct, policies, regulations or standards on a businesses’ commercial, reputational and regulatory environment

> Comfortable analyzing data and discerning trends and themes to design activities to improve E&C culture across Aviation.



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



