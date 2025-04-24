Senior Finance Advisor, Thermal Management, Castrol

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

You will be accountable for delivery of finance priorities within the Thermal Management business to enable it to meet its strategic and commercial objectives.

You play a key role in the creation and delivery of the business strategy and financial roadmap, including the assessment of risk. You hold the business to account for the impact that strategic and operational activities will have on financial outcomes and accountable for intervening when delivery risk emerges.

You provide finance expertise into business decision-making to create and protect sustainable value for bp. It is accountable for supporting delivery of a strong financial and control framework, whilst driving financial performance.

You are required to collaborate across businesses and supporting functions to optimize and protect integrated value chains and it furthermore provides vital due diligence in interactions with counterparties to ensure bp’s contractual rights and obligations are met.

Key Roles and Responsibilities

Commercial – High commercial bias; providing finance expertise business decision-making across strategic and operational imperatives. (commercial, accounting, deal/financial structuring capability or ability to step into this space).

Performance – accountable for driving business performance in both economic and strategic terms including leading interventions where needed to ensure strategic objectives and financial outcomes are met.

Control and Risk Management - accountable for supporting the maintenance of a robust control environment and support the identification and resolution of gaps.

Simplification – Support process transformation of our business by eliminating interfaces and duplications where possible, simplifying activities, embracing digital automation, and using new digital skills to enable faster, more focused decision making.

People Development – support development of required skills and capability to ensure business needs can be met sustainably in addition to developing future capability for the business group and finance overall.

Job Requirements and Qualifications

Degree in Business and/or Finance or equivalent

At least 6 years of experience in a commercial finance role, with responsibilities which included planning and performance management within a manufacturing, production, retail or supply business, leading financial delivery of a business and delivering change projects across the organization

Strong leadership, grounded in emotional intelligence with an empowering attitude and collaborative spirit

Strong business /commercial foresight and understanding of the key regional dynamics

Agile - ability to work within and across large, globally diverse teams and cultures

Significant process expertise across control, planning and performance and commercial activities.

Understanding of key internal policies and external standards (existing and emerging) across the Planning and Control scope

Deep understanding of the local regulatory frameworks in which the business operates

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

