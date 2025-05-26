This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we strive to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.

Join our Team and advance your career as Senior Finance Analyst NWE Africa!

The role is for Egyptian nationals only, and we would like to encourage candidates of all genders to apply.

The role is accountable for commercial finance performance management of the NWE Africa business, ensuring accurate information is provided to all relevant parties, and embedding a performance management culture with the relevant business partner.

In this role you will:

Be accountable for the commercial finance activity for the NEW Africa business, driving performance interventions within the business to ensure delivery of the in-year and 5-year plan (Full Trial Balance Accountability)

With support from the Senior Finance Manager for Africa, and in conjunction with Business Partners, develop ongoing business planning, forecasting & budgeting

Produce quality Management Information (MI) in a consistent and fit for purpose format

Compile and consolidate bottom-up GFO and business plans

Manage monthly performance reporting of Castrol KPI’s (including non-financial measures) and financial results to meet local and segment deadlines

Provide detailed variance analysis and insights on the actuals result in context of commercial environment and make recommendations to business partners and sales teams for improvements

Manage the performance improvement process for NEW Africa clusters

Create increased awareness of, and alignment around, commercial performance opportunities, including supporting business with financial evaluations

Support ongoing development of effective performance metrics

Lead monthly performance review sessions with Business Partner and support Africa Finance Manager in monthly clearance calls

Management of rebates and any other models to support business growth

Develop and maintain close working relationships with Business Partners, Country Leadership Team, function heads, META and global stakeholders

Understand and Support Finance Control Framework and Policies

You will need to be successful in:

Qualified CA (SA) or CPA or CIMA or relevant Accounting/Finance accreditation

Min. 8 years of finance experience

Fluency in English

Relevant experience in extracting, interpreting and reporting Management Information and balancing financial and business needs to deliver business performance

Strong Finance, Accounting and Commercial background, preferably previous experience in FMCG industry

Experience in working in a functional matrix organisation and within the Castrol organisation is a plus

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Skills:

Accounting, Business process improvement, Communication, Decision Making, Finance, Financial Analysis, Financial Forecasting, Financial Performance Reporting, Financial Planning, Influencing, Managing change, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking



