Senior Finance Analyst (PR&F)

In this role you will be responsible for all planning & performance insight, forecasting and reporting activities for Automotive and Industrial businesses in Caribbean and Central America (CCA) and will ensure timely and accurate provision of Management Information & Decision Support activities. The role will ensure financial implications are integrated into strategic plans. This includes development of the Plan, Group Financial Outlook (GFO) and integration of LBM to ensure a robust rolling forecast. The role will analyse actual performance compared to previous forecasts and plan, identify and propose operational performance interventions and support their implementation and delivery. The post holder will build and maintain a proactive business partnering relationship between Finance and the Mexico Caribbean and Central America (MCCA) Sales Director, the Americas Performance and GSC team. The post holder will directly work with the country leadership team, and, through insightful analysis, provide commercial support and market intelligence to that team.

Key Accountabilities:

Strategy and Planning

Accountable for leading and delivering the CCA annual Plan process, managing the process with support from Sales, Marketing, GSC and the Functions to ensure complete alignment.

Responsible for the validity, accuracy and performance insights (multiple lenses, i.e. brands, channels, geography, strategic accounts, etc.) and providing assurance to the MCCA Finance Manager and the Americas Performance & GSC Finance Manager.

Drives strategy refresh activity through translation of financials. Provide focus on strategy kpi’s and provide options for intervention when needed

Accountable for the Rolling Forecasts (RFs) based on, and integrated with, the LBM forecast to support the CCA GFO submission, covering volume, revenue, cost, margin, RCOP and Cash.

Support all cash and working capital initiatives.

The role will draw on specific performance insights and associated analysis (Vulnerabilities & Opportunities) ensuring that the forecast have integrity and have been subject to sufficient level of challenge and subsequently fully reflect business objectives and risks

Business Partnering and Performance Insights

Facilitates conversations between relevant partners to ensure underlying performance is well understood and to proactively challenge and propose performance improvements and interventions.

Tracks and explains changes in cash flow, and related elements of the balance sheet to highlight performance issues, proposing and supporting interventions.

Supports MCCA Finance Manager to improve cash drivers and deliver cash targets and sustainable WC release.

Supports regular forward-looking analysis and insight gathering and participates in ad-hoc projects to deliver interventions with the Country Sales teams.

Supports regular forward-looking analysis and insight gathering and participates in ad hoc projects to deliver interventions with Sales and or Regional team.

Lead role in LBM to ensure PMR, Demand and Supply actions are integrated through the country to deliver a robust financial outlook and resulting V&O’s to manage in year performance and longer-term planning against any gaps to strategy delivery.

Performance Reporting

Translates financial and operational performance to the business and the MCCA Finance Manager and evaluates and articulates the underlying delivery of actuals vs. latest forecasts on a monthly basis to incorporate into the plan and current outlook for the year.

Supports actions to manage performance e.g. trend analysis. and seeks continuous improvement in performance management and MI to promote standardisation and simplification through a systematic approach

Measures and uses business insight to provide commentary on forecast variances to facilitate decision making and ensure forecasts remain accurate and robust.

Implement MI performance activity in country and to the Region ensuring actuals have been reported in an accurate and timely manner, have been fully analysed and understood and insights are shared with the Finance Manager and Regional Finance team.

Leadership

Coach colleagues, ensuring effective execution of the team’s accountabilities with focus on continuous improvement.

Supports development of the Performance teams helping to build Planning & Performance capability in the country team and developing talent and competencies.

Drives and contributes to the Performance Management agenda in CCA to share findings and solutions across the Region.

Key challenges faces on the role:

Ensuring adherence to the financial standardisation agenda within CCA.

Support the MCCA Finance Manager in managing the right balance for the business between commercial growth objectives and a strong control, compliance & risk management environment

Manage the balance between near- and long-term objectives.

Managing information from multiple systems.

Balancing demands from Country and Region and diverse partners.

Job Requirements:

Degree in Business Administration, Finance or Economics.

Master's in Business Administration is a plus

Spanish – Fluent

English – Fluent

To be successful in the position, the post holder must:

Have a working knowledge of the lubricants business.

Have sound performance management, financial planning and management reporting knowledge. Knowledge of BP reporting requirements and financial policy is essential.

Have some experience with investment appraisals and use of GIAAPS.

Have sound understanding of strategic and business fundamentals and drivers.

