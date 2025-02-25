This role is not eligible for relocation

Senior Finance Analyst - Plant Controller Castrol US & Canada

(60/40 Hybrid work schedule from Baton Rouge, LA)

Job Profile Summary

This role is within Castrol, a lubricants manufacturing, sales and marketing company. Located at one of our key manufacturing facilities in Baton Rouge Louisiana, the Finance Plant Controller is responsible for ensuring financial accuracy, compliance and performance to budget across internal plant operations for both our Baton Rouge, LA and Warminster, PA facilities.

The Senior Finance Analyst - Plant Controller will support the plant management team in decision making, planning and analysis, forecasting and budgeting, and ensuring planning metrics are met. In this role you will oversee financial control and accounting activities, such as product costing, inventory controls, and monthly closing processes, while also leading budgeting and forecasting efforts. In addition, you will be responsible for monitoring plant operation results, recommending productivity improvements, and providing financial updates to the global supply chain leadership team.

Key Accountabilities

Conduct financial planning, forecasting, reporting and analysis to enable decision making and ensure planning metrics are being met

Lead the budgeting and forecasting processes, providing insights into performance variances and recommending corrective actions

Ensure pricelists for all products manufactured at Baton Rouge and Warminster are accurate on a monthly basis

Oversee all financial control and accounting activities, including general and cost accounting, payables/receivables, and site payroll costs

Monitor plant operation results against operating plans and direct the preparation of financial, production output, and other reports

Recommend and implement programs to improve productivity, increase efficiencies, and reduce costs

Support plant physical inventory counts while ensuring proper controls to minimize write offs

Monitor and control expenses to ensure budget compliance and identify cost-saving opportunities

Prepare manual Journal Entries, monthly close, accruals, reconciliation, financial statements and oversight of the day-to-day accounting related to cost of goods sold, variance analysis, manufacturing costs, S&H cost and primary transport costs

Provide monthly finance update to global supply chain leadership team on Baton Rouge and Warminster results

Key finance tag to provide input to leadership on headcount, inventory, plant spend and all cost related activities

Responsible for setting annual standard costs for manufacturing and storage & handling as part of overall cost of goods at the SKU level

Maintain freight costs for inbound and external purchased materials

Track and Manage Product Cost Competitiveness activities through conducting monthly meetings with departments on both regular operational spend and also their obligation for savings within year

Support Indirect Procurement Capital Expenditure projects by managing RFP processes and continuously evaluating plant assets to ensure optimal utilization and cost-efficiency

Essential Education and Experience:

Experience working in a manufacturing environment (Required)

Strong understanding of cost accounting, budgeting, and financial reporting in a manufacturing context.

Experience with ERP systems such as SAP and advanced Excel skills along with presenting financial information summarized through PowerPoint

Strong understanding of financials, budgeting and forecasting within a manufacturing environment.

Ability to see opportunities and risks early and take proactive measures.

A Bachelor’s degree, preferably in Accounting or Finance, AND 6+ years proven experience in manufacturing finance and accounting with a strong understanding of cost.

Strong analytical, quantitative, and financial skills are critical.

Proven experience in analysis and interpretation of financial data is a key requirement.

Ability to deal with ambiguity and uncertainty, lead with proactive behaviors, and work in a highly transparent team.

Development and maintenance of PowerBI Dashboards a plus!

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

