Senior Finance Control Advisor, M&C South Africa

The Advisor will support the Senior ARC Manager who will work closely with Vice Presidents (and Senior Vice Presidents) of Accounting Reporting and Control to drive the central finance strategy and policy and be a trusted advisor to the Finance and Business Leadership teams. The Advisor will work closely with the local finance and business team to craft and deploy our finance strategy and policies.
Accounting, Reporting and Compliance impacts compliance and control environment across all bp functions and business areas, ensuring that bp maintains its license to operate by remaining compliant
Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.
Minimum Education: Degree level or equivalent
8+ years of relevant financial reporting, commercial performance or internal control experience
Strong technical accounting skills.
Adaptable, ability to network and build effective relationships with proven integration skills across Finance and non-Finance teams
Required Licenses/Certifications: CPA / CA / CIMA or equivalent accounting qualification
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
