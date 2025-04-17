Senior Finance Control Advisor, M&C South Africa

Job summary

The Advisor will support the Senior ARC Manager who will work closely with Vice Presidents (and Senior Vice Presidents) of Accounting Reporting and Control to drive the central finance strategy and policy and be a trusted advisor to the Finance and Business Leadership teams. The Advisor will work closely with the local finance and business team to craft and deploy our finance strategy and policies.

Accounting, Reporting and Compliance impacts compliance and control environment across all bp functions and business areas, ensuring that bp maintains its license to operate by remaining compliant

About bp

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

Key Roles and Responsibilities

Support the team in developing finance-wide strategies, guidelines, and policies to ensure compliance with our Internal Control over Financial Reporting framework.

Work closely with relevant finance teams and lead delivery on control deliverables for the bpSA leadership team and Board.

Provide context and mentorship to other finance teams, including supporting interpretation of policy requirements and ad hoc requests.

Work closely with business and finance teams to understand risks and provide mentorship and direction for mitigating risks in accordance with Group Risk framework.

Support the Senior ARC Manager in leading the transformation of ARC in alignment with the new operating model

Process experience across Accounting , Reporting and Control processes

, Reporting and Control processes Breadth of knowledge across key finance and business processes

Aware of key internal policies and external standards (existing and emerging) across the role scope

Deep technical accounting knowledge and the application thereof

Experience with business strategy execution finance functional support

Deep understanding of the principles of continuous improvement & process excellence

Experience within the relevant business model, understanding of the key business drivers and emerging external landscape. Able to support the strategic direction of the segment and influence key internal and external stakeholders within this context

Business /commercial acumen across core bp businesses and understanding of the coordinated value chains within, including understanding the key regional dynamics

Strong level of awareness of the local regulatory frameworks in which the business teams operate

Have the vital skills and ability to build capability, coach a diverse group of team members and drive performance without direct team accountability.

A passion for working with cross culture teams, inspiring and motivating people to deliver results without direct team accountability. Support Senior Advisor in developing future talent pools both within embedded and FBT teams

Support a one-team culture across key Finance teams, building collaborative relationship with FBT teams.

Working closely with each function understanding strategic context and support required. Setting the ARC focus areas based on the partnership with business

Clear and concise communicator – both verbal communication and also ability to prepare presentations to frame purposeful discussions

Promotes a continuous improvement culture – eliminating interfaces and duplications where possible, simplifying activities, embracing digital automation, and applying new digital skills to enable faster, more focused decision making

Allocation of resources, working with a longer-term view to achieve company strategic objectives, strong decision making abilities and able to balance competing priorities

Job Requirements and Qualifications

Minimum Education: Degree level or equivalent

8+ years of relevant financial reporting, commercial performance or internal control experience

Strong technical accounting skills.

Adaptable, ability to network and build effective relationships with proven integration skills across Finance and non-Finance teams

Required Licenses/Certifications: CPA / CA / CIMA or equivalent accounting qualification

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Long Term Planning {+ 4 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.