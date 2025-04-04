Senior Geospatial Mapping Lead

This role is eligible for relocation within country

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

Role Overview:

The Network Mapping Lead is responsible for working across the MC&M ANZ businesses, providing geospatial data, analytics and visualizations in support of both operational and strategic work.

Shift Timing: 5 AM to 2 PM

Responsibilities:

Maintenance and sharing of geospatial and tabular datasets relating to: Competitors Traffic Demographics bp site details Location characteristics

Development and maintenance of geospatial datasets : Trading Areas Network coverage

Provision of ad hoc analysis in support of: bp branding submissions. third-party negotiations tender submissions (mainly relates fleet offers and bp network suitability/coverage) business development projects provision of detailed network analysis

Using geospatial tools and processes to: improve investment analysis identify and deliver business improvements develop greater understanding of M&C market dynamics



Job requirements & qualifications:

Overall 8-10 Years of relevant experience.

Good understanding of Geospatial analytics and use of the bp One Map applications (Esri & FME)

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement

Commercial awareness, communication, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation

Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis and interpretation, Decision Making, Industry knowledge

Skilled in data visualisation and presentation

Ideally formally qualified in Geospatial Science

You will work with:

This role will play a part of the growth channels of the ANZ business that enables delivery of the bp strategy for our customers and team. Playing a pivotal role in landing both the company and local strategies. The role will work closely with Team Leader - Network & Property Optimization, Network & Property Manager - ANZ and the bp global geospatial One Map team



