Senior IAM Engineer

Identity & Access Management (IAM) is a critical capability in bp that supports the delivery of the robust management of authentication and access to digital assets in the organisation. Enterprise Technology Engineers in IAM focus on the design, development, testing, operating and ongoing improvements to digital products and processes and have a focus on operational integrity and assuring compliance with architectural and security standards and group policy. The Enterprise Technology Engineers work as part of multi-disciplinary squads and are required to collaborate extensively with other technology teams in the delivery of change and operational support activities. They thrive in a culture of continuous improvement, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. Enterprise Technology Engineers are curious and improve their skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community.Enterprise Technology Engineers are expected to embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. They are an effective team player, looking beyond their own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. They continually enhance self-awareness and seek input from others on their impact and effectiveness.

Let me tell you about the role

Enterprise Technology Engineers are well organized and balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. They apply judgment and common sense and use insight and good judgment to advise actions and respond to situations as they arise.

What you will deliver

As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineers working in Identity & Access Management (IAM), your key accountabilities will be:

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Enterprise Technology Engineers, Software Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners

Responsible for the design, development, testing, deployment and operational support of the bp group IGA platform including end point connection development, onboarding new applications and workflow configuration and the operational support thereof

Prioritise and deliver work using agile methods including owning delivery and outcome of all work packages and work items assigned to you and support backlog prioritisation.

Support recommendation of the correct strategic platforms to solve a problem based on business requirements using your expertise

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

Act as a thought leader in the areas of your technology specialism helping to shape forward roadmaps, upcoming features and opportunities to unlock future

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy

Maintain high code quality throughout development and deployment, using automated and manual testing, including unit testing, functional testing, UI testing, and load testing

Systematically manage organizational knowledge to create value by capturing, sharing, and exploiting collective knowledge to improve performance and support decision making.

Collaborate internally and externally to support the wider bp strategy, enabling and empowering others to collaborate willingly to achieve positive results

Select, design, implement, and operate controls and management strategies to maintain the security, confidentiality, integrity, availability, accountability, and compliance of information systems.

Develop and operate a measurement capability to assess performance, progress, and provide insights into actual or potential problems, issues, and risks.

Build and operate services and applications at scale with automation to maintain high availability, using a combination of human effort and automated tools.

Track and manage changes to code using best practices, such as pull requests and automated testing, to prevent build breaks

Provide effective leadership to the team helping and enabling them to achieve better results.

Promote a culture of agility, continuous improvement and embrace opportunities provided through increased automation

Collaborate with peers across Digital teams to help evolve the capability in Engineering discipline

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical skills we need from you

Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics or a hard science

Years of experience: 8 to 12 years, with a minimum of 5 to 7 years of relevant experience operating within identity governance and access management

Strong stakeholder management skills, with the ability to engage and influence

A passion for emerging technology trends, security best practices, and innovation.

Essential skills

Experience in delivering at least one of RBAC/PBAC/ABAC concepts across multiple applications.

In depth technical knowledge of at least one SaaS IAM product in the market along with its different capabilities.

Appreciation of IAM processes including application access governance, attestation, compliance and audit controls to including SOX, SAP access governance, cloud technologies (AWS/Azure)

Good analytical skills and experience with data queries in SQL, working with data in Excel efficiently and ability to surface insights from data

Certifications like CISSP, CISM, CISA would be added advantag

Skills that set you apart

Experience working in highly regulated industries such as energy, finance, or manufacturing.

Empathetic: Cares about our people, our community and our planet

Curious: Seeks to explore and excel

Creative: Imagines the extraordinary

Inclusive: Brings out the best in each other

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

What we offer:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package including an annual bonus program and individual performance-based incentives.

Additional EPF contributions totaling 15%.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (hybrid 60/40 in-office)

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career development and progression opportunities in a global organization

12 weeks paid parental leave (4 weeks partner leave).



