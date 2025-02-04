Senior I&C Engineer - Site Projects - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis:

The Senior Instrument & Control (I&C) Engineer will join the bpTSI field engineering team to provide deep instrumentation & controls expertise, oversight, judgment and support to Production & Operations (P&O) bp Solutions (bpS) Site Projects Team. This role is based at the bp Pune office but may also require contractor facing work at major engineering contractor offices intermittently.

What you will deliver

Lead the Instrumentation & Controls subject area input and expertise for field instrumentation, control valves, metering & analysis, fire & gas, control and safety system through design and delivery of safe, cost effective, quality and competitive site projects.

Support the Site Projects Team and Engineering Contractor(s) to deliver I&C, I&PS, and C&A engineering scopes, including to:

provide technical guidance, review, mentorship and approval of design engineering and construction contractor work.

equipment specification in requisitions/datasheets and selection as well as engineering package technical content

review technical bid analysis of equipment

lead, supply and coordinate project Functional Safety work scopes to ensure that facility lifecycle plans are maintained and updated

provide technical evaluations of requests for exceptions/deviations to specifications or standards

ensure digital security requirements are embedded in project control and automation deliverables and cyber security risks and barriers are handled proactively

provide technical feedback and guidance to automation contractor performance and delivery, including delivering technical requirements underpinning agreements with Main Automation Contractors (MACs) and Main Instrument Contractors (MICs)

determine risks to project delivery and ensure adequate risk mitigation plans are in place

work with engineering contractor(s) to verify they are performing required activities in line with project schedules, and assist bp’s Engineering Manager in contract performance management

Ensure that Engineering Contractor(s) apply bp’s Engineering Practices in engineering designs

provide I&C expertise to project MoCs

assure quality and consistency in I&C equipment delivery on projects

review of Vendor Inspection and Test Plans, documents and drawings

Assist in preparation of factory acceptance test (FAT) and site acceptance test (SAT) plans

record and share relevant learnings

lead resolution of complex technical issues for I&C equipment

provide ICE expertise, technical support and facilitate as necessary in hazard identification and risk assessment processes, such as HAZID, HAZOP, and LOPA

exceptionally, support other engineers in the ICE field engineering team to deliver instrumentation, controls, automation, digital security, and operations critical telecom engineering expertise through mentoring, coaching and peer review

coach earlier career engineers to aid in their technical and professional development

provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety culture and behaviors

record relevant lessons learned in the bp shared learning system, escalate as necessary and incorporate into local activities, both in the discipline engineering community as well as the site projects teams; and follow through to drive incorporation into specifications, practices and procedures

support performance management through implementation, measurement, and analysis of relevant KPI’s to drive continuous improvement

interface with other disciplines, construction, commissioning and operations teams for I&C design.

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Instrumentation & Controls or demonstrated equivalent

Preferred education/certifications:

Chartered Engineer or registered professional engineer

TUV certification

Minimum years of relevant experience:

12 years in oil and gas/petrochemical/ refining/ chemical or equivalent, with minimum five (5) years experience of

Engineering work in Capital projects. Strong preference will be given to experience in brownfield projects.

Total years of experience:

12+ Years

Must have experiences/skills:

Experience as proficiency assessed I&C lead engineer in client or contractor organization

Strong technical knowledge and experience of I&C engineering in Capital Projects

Practical solid understanding of governing codes, industry standards (API, IEC, ISA, ATEX, IEEE, BS), local laws and other requirements relevant to field instrumentation, control systems, alarm management and automation system digital security

Deep field expertise with good track record of multi-discipline integration

Experience leading delivery of I&C procurement including major SCADA, F&G, ICSS and historian systems

Have been responsible for procurement of instrumentation packages and equipment

Working experience within an EPC environment on major Capital Projects

Excellent interpersonal skills to interact effectively with individuals across levels

Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered

Process or Process Control Engineering experience at a Refinery or Petrochemical Plant

Experience working with Functional Safety and Safety Instrumented System Design

Working knowledge of the control system platform(s) of at least one major DCS vendor

Track record of improving safety and reliability at an industrial facility, preferably oil/gas/petrochemical processing

through engagement and influence

Good to have experiences/skills:

Experience with application of process control and/or sophisticated process control working in an operational environment, brownfield modifications, equipment skid packages design, front end engineering, scoping, technical evaluation

Experience of working with remote team and collaborative approach to delivery

FEL-3 and Detailed Engineering experience on projects

Consistent track record in multi-functional engineering improvements

Site construction and commissioning experience

Accomplished in risk, process safety and contractor performance management

Consistently delivers results under pressure.

You will work with

Site Projects Engineering Manager

Engineering Contractor(s)

ICE Field Engineering Team

Other bp Field Engineers

P&O bp Solutions Site Projects Teams

Automation systems, field instrumentation and valve suppliers

Operations personnel

Refinery Teams.

