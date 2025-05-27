Senior Industrial Technologist Oil

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Technology



Research & Technology Group



The purpose of the role of Senior Technologist is to develop technically sophisticated differentiated first-class industrial oil products for the Chinese and global market according to our growth ambitions and market needs. The role has accountability for the development and delivery of a pipeline of new product offers and driving consistency of approach, in close cooperation with the CCTC Industrial Team Leaders and Expert, while being aware of the latest development in their discipline, including formulations and applications and using this information to improve the value for bp Castrol.

The role provides competitive advantage to bp Castrol through the ability to effectively scan the external market and support the broader Industrial team to identify future opportunities & threats, and to strategically reframe these to commercial advantage or risk mitigation for the businesses.

Strategy

Deliver ideas for innovative products and technologies, in line with global strategy and future trends and opportunities.

Develop strategic technical relationships with OEMs, Key Additive Suppliers, Industrial Associations and Universities to enable access to novel, leading edge additive technologies and processes.

Build knowledge concerning applications / processes and their influences on chemistries within Industrial products including competitors' products used in similar environments.

To define and manage multiple global development projects independently with regular partner reviews and updates.

To deliver innovative technologies for emerging and existing applications, within an agreed time scale.

Plan resources to ensure efficient delivery of projects: in budget.

Provide support and lead workstreams directly for longer term research programs.

Support customers and the departments Sales, Marketing, Procurement and regional technology teams with expert knowledge.

Work in scientific expert committees.

Check patent specifications in area of expertise.

Advise on experimental design and other techniques.

Support knowledge management within the group.

Provide good quality documentation of results and share with the greater Technology Community.

Monitor project progress against proposed plans and milestones.

Monitor project resources, budget and external spend.

To perform all accountabilities and lab activities within the HSSE, Quality and compliance framework.

Responsible for the representation of projects outside of own department, e.g. Sales, Marketing, Procurement and Regional Teams

Provide guidance to the Development Technicians and Technologists

Support, coach and mentor members of the team to improve their overall capability and performance.

Degree or equivalent in Chemistry, Engineering or related technical discipline.

Minimum 5 years of experience in the lubricant Industry, notably industrial oil, including but not limited to gear oil, hydraulic oil and chain oil, formulations and applications across Industrial sectors are essential.

Good knowledge of relevant test methods for industrial oils.

Good knowledge of lubricant base stocks, additives and key raw material suppliers.

Knowledge and experience of tribology and tribological testing, able to design customized test method when required.

Familiar with key OEM approval requirements and process is an advantage.

Fluent written and spoken English.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



