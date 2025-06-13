Job summary

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Senior Integrity Specialist is accountable for the safe, reliable and efficient planning and execution of the integrity program within an assigned area. This includes, leading associates within assigned area to provide sound direction and advice. The Sr. Integrity Specialist plays a key role in owning and supervising the mechanical integrity and compliance of the assigned area by providing direction on equipment coverage requirements, inspection frequency, data interpretation and analysis. This role reports into the Integrity Superintendent and provides informal leadership, guidance, and training to the Inspectors. This includes, acting as a consultant to assure compliance and integrity practices are being followed within area.

Supports the strategic direction of the integrity program.

Assists in the development of a sustainable and optimized integrity program for area.

Leads the integrity program for assigned area including assurance for compliance activity. Integrates area plan with refinery plan.

In-depth understanding and ability to provide interpretations of industry codes and regulations to inspectors and area stakeholders.

Provides technical direction on equipment inspection coverage, inspection frequency, data interpretation and analysis to inspectors and area partners.

Is responsible for the in-depth technical analysis provided from associates to be able to develop recommendations based on the analysis.

Coaches and mentors less experienced integrity specialists.

Problem solves and provides guidance on Non-Destructive Equipment (NDE) applications to inspectors. Issues can be ambiguous and difficult to resolve given the scope of the area.

Reviews and approves NDE procedures when applicable.

Responsible for the evaluation of equipment damage and failures to determine impacts on area integrity.

Responsible for the evaluation of the condition monitoring data.

Attends Unit Health Monitoring (UHM) meetings and provides integrity guidance proactively.

Develops turnaround scope for area for all fixed equipment and piping.

Supports project Quality Assurance / Quality Control as applicable.

Supports WPS/PQR development as necessary.

Develops and completes the completion of all IWRs.

Review and approve all Integrity related Management of Change (MOC) requests and assures closure in a thorough and timely manner.

Builds relationships within the area and provides support as needed. Collaborates across Operations and Maintenance in assigned area to systemically resolve problems by applying informed judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on mechanical integrity.

Engages outside of area to share best practices.

Calls out and addresses integrity related risks as needed.

Assures quality and consistent application of inspection and integrity practices and procedures.

Content owner for a subset of site integrity practices and procedures

Participates on turnaround team to develop inspection and repair scopes.

Associate’s degree in a technical field

7+ years of experience in manufacturing.

Proficient knowledge in basic NDE techniques (VT, UT, MT, PT).

Proficient knowledge regarding API 571, Damage Mechanisms Affecting Fixed Equipment in industry.

Ability to influence in integrity management.

Ability to implement and sustain integrity policy, procedure, standards, and practice.

Working knowledge in integrity/inspection management.

Able to manage risk and provide assurance.

Integrity management experience.

Problem solving experience.

Demonstrated project/program and risk management.

Strong communication skills (verbal and written) to influence internal key partners.

Ability to coach and mentor others.

API 510/570/653 certification or willing to obtain.

National Board Inspection Code (NBIC) commission or willing to obtain.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in a technical field such as engineering.

Experience in a refinery or chemical plant setting.

How much do we pay (Base)? ($121,000 - $225,000) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.