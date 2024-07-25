Job Family Group:HSSE Group
Job Description:
bp’s intelligence, security & crisis management (ISC) team delivers intelligence, security, crisis management and geopolitical insights across bp’s businesses. bp’s intelligence & international advisory team (I&IA) forms a critical component of ISC, helping the company to assess threat, find opportunity and maximize value through delivery of strategic intelligence. I&IA’s geopolitical intelligence team serves as ISC’s expert resource for intelligence analysis and strategic assessment of geopolitical/security threats.
The Senior Intelligence Manager UK, Europe & Eurasia will use their deep substantive knowledge of Europe and Eurasia, as well as their technical expertise in analytic tradecraft, to have significant impact on some of the company’s most complex and strategically significant decisions.
Delivery of the Baseline Threat Assessment, written and oral strategic intelligence assessment for senior business and executive leadership, establishing and maintaining senior-level relationships inside and outside the company and leading the operational intelligence capabilities team.
This position requires a highly motivated self-starter who can work independently while also contributing to a globally dispersed team. Strong interpersonal skills, excellent communication skills, deep curiosity and focused attention to detail are key attributes required for success.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Accounting for people, Crisis and emergency response management, Information Security, Personal security awareness, Physical security systems and surveillance, Security policies and practices, Security risk assessment and planning, Workplace violence awareness and response
Skills:
