This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

bp’s intelligence, security & crisis management (ISC) team delivers intelligence, security, crisis management and geopolitical insights across bp’s businesses. bp’s intelligence & international advisory team (I&IA) forms a critical component of ISC, helping the company to assess threat, find opportunity and maximize value through delivery of strategic intelligence. I&IA’s geopolitical intelligence team serves as ISC’s expert resource for intelligence analysis and strategic assessment of geopolitical/security threats.

The Senior Intelligence Manager UK, Europe & Eurasia will use their deep substantive knowledge of Europe and Eurasia, as well as their technical expertise in analytic tradecraft, to have significant impact on some of the company’s most complex and strategically significant decisions.

Responsibilities:

Delivery of the Baseline Threat Assessment, written and oral strategic intelligence assessment for senior business and executive leadership, establishing and maintaining senior-level relationships inside and outside the company and leading the operational intelligence capabilities team.

Hold bp’s principal accountability for the company’s strategic view of ‘threats’ in the UK, Europe and Eurasia regions that would materially impact bp at the Group-level.

Directly support the security risk process through the ownership of Baseline Threat Assessment process in the Unified Risk Picture (URP): anticipate, monitor and communicate changing threat environments.

Provide oral and written strategic intelligence assessments of geopolitical dynamics that have or the potential to have an impact on bp to bp leaders and decision-makers.

Line management of operational intelligence analyst to support operational and tactical intelligence needs:-

Responding to RFIs.

Establish and maintain a range of relationships, inside bp and externally including Regional SVPs, Heads of Country, their Leadership Teams, T&S, M&A and senior government officials,

Understand bp business priorities; anticipate and identify strategic intelligence requirements;

Support regional business units by working with them on commercial planning and key decision points to ensure appropriate intelligence support is provided for decision making;-

Provide strategic and operational liaison and guidance to bp leaders, businesses and security and crisis management colleagues;-ensure regular information flows with peers, governments, academia and NGOs;

Develop authoritative information sources and deepen subject matter expertise;

Identify potential new information providers

Essential Experience & Education:

Graduate Degree or equivalent preferred; regional language(s) desirable.

Deep substantive knowledge of Europe and Eurasia, particularly the Caucasus (politics, history, culture, security, regional context), and also protest movements across Western Europe.

Substantive intelligence experience in the public and/or private sectors. Specifically, understanding of the intelligence cycle and its application in a commercial environment.

Significant training and professional experience in analytic tradecraft sufficient to have established deep technical expertise.

Previous line management experience.

Ability to quickly forge productive relationships and build networks at all levels, internally and externally.

Excellent written and oral communication skills;

European language skills an advantage.

Writes quickly, concisely, and with impact.

Brief effectively, with polish and poise.

Examines issues for second and third order implications to bp.

Works independently in a dispersed virtual team structure.

Experience with open source intelligence tools and techniques.

Experience with mapping and/or intelligence/information management systems

Formal certifications in intelligence collection, collection management, intelligence analysis, or other intelligence disciplines from a government agency.

This position requires a highly motivated self-starter who can work independently while also contributing to a globally dispersed team. Strong interpersonal skills, excellent communication skills, deep curiosity and focused attention to detail are key attributes required for success.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement:

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for people, Crisis and emergency response management, Information Security, Personal security awareness, Physical security systems and surveillance, Security policies and practices, Security risk assessment and planning, Workplace violence awareness and response



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.